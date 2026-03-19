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Dhurandar: The Revenge worldwide box office collection day 1 LIVE: Ranveer Singh’s film earns ₹73 crore in previews

Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2 has made a massive start at the box office even before its official release. The film reportedly earned around 75 crore globally through paid preview shows, setting new records for an Indian film’s premiere screenings.

Anjali Thakur
Published19 Mar 2026, 02:43:07 PM IST
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Dhurandhar The Revenge will release in theaters on March 19.
Dhurandhar The Revenge will release in theaters on March 19.(X)

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar 2 has already begun its box office run on a remarkable note. Even before hitting theatres officially, the film has reportedly collected around 73 crore worldwide through paid preview shows, setting the stage for what could be one of the biggest openings for an Indian film this year.

Directed by filmmaker Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on Thursday, March 19. However, the makers organised large-scale paid preview screenings on Wednesday evening across several countries, allowing audiences to watch the film ahead of its official opening day.

According to trade reports, the film’s preview shows were sold out in multiple territories, leading to a record-breaking premiere collection. The scale of the previews itself was unprecedented for an Indian film. Reports suggest that nearly 9,000 preview shows were held across about 6,000 screens in India alone, making it the widest paid preview release ever for a Hindi film.

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19 Mar 2026, 02:43:08 PM IST

Dhurandar: The Revenge worldwide box office collection day 1 LIVE: ₹73 crore from global previews

Trade tracking website Sacnilk reported that Dhurandhar 2 recorded the biggest premiere ever for an Indian film overseas. The film earned around 73.85 crore worldwide from preview screenings, including 51.60 crore gross in India and 22.25 crore from overseas markets. In India, the previews translated to 43 crore in net collections, with the film registering an enormous 12,292 preview shows across theatres.

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