Dhurandhar 1 better than Dhurandhar 2? Netizens compare songs, background music after T-Series shift

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is finally out. While comparisons with the first chapter are inevitable, many among the cinemagoers who watched the early morning shows picked Dhurandhar 1 over the sequel. While the majority of the audience gave glorious reviews to Dhurandhar The Revenge, many missed the old magic created by the background music.

Dhurandhar 2 audience review: Is it better than Dhurandhar 1? A user took to X, formerly Twitter, and explained how Dhurandhar 2 keeps the audience hooked despite a longer runtime. The user wrote, "Mixed feelings about Dhurandhar 2: The action and violence are dialed up several notches, opening brilliantly with an engaging fight sequence to ARI ARI which sets the tone for the next 4 hours. The smaller surprises are well sprinkled and end up being the best part of this sequence, imo. There are definitely a few moments that make you go “woah!”

Advertisement

“Nevertheless, the film keeps you engrossed for the full 4 hours without breaking a sweat. It’s a solid, engaging watch that never gets boring, but if I really had to choose: Dhurandhar OG > Dhurandhar 2 as a complete package especially in terms of music and overall novelty (sic).”

Dhurandhar 1 vs Dhurandhar 2 Another reflected similar thoughts and wondered if the change in music was due to the label change. For the unversed, T-Series acquired Dhurandhar 2 music, replacing Saregama, for ₹27 crore, reportedly.

Advertisement

“I personally feel and wish to address that this movie was shot as single part and songs were locked for both parts, songs and BGM music tracks everything was locked. But either it’s greed of studio backing this film that at the last minute they went with T-Series as music label. As a result, now Shaswat Sachdev had to work with T-series library in very less time. Man of the match of Part 1 (BGM+Songs) becomes 12th man in Part 2. I wonder what if they stick with SaReGaMa and what if we could have got #DhurandharTheRevenge as it was planned. The impact of this film could have been much more significant on audience (sic),” said a fan.

Dhurandhar 2 music The user alleged that the songs used in part 1 were well-blended with the story. However, in Dhurandhar 2, songs like Ni Main Mari Java, AriAri and one more, others felt out of place to the same person.

Advertisement

“Similar to the first part, the technical aspects are the film’s biggest strength. Shashwat Sachdev’s music is superb once again,” said another.

One more shared, “And I’m not someone who blindly loved Part 1. I liked it, but not as much as the hype. But Part 2 truly delivers… heavy!”

“I enjoyed Dhurandhar 1 a lot. Saw it thrice. Checked my phone 250 times in Dhurandhar 2 waiting for it to end. Lacks the depth of script and characters that part 1 had. Also music in part 2 is yuckie. So is the lack of subtlety (sic),” a different one claimed.

Someone else summed it up, saying, “The peak at which Dhurandhar1 leaves you, does D2 take it even further to next peak? No. Does it go downhill from there? BIG NO. then? It just oscillates in between (sic).”

Advertisement

“Don’t tell me Dhurandhar2 isn’t a propaganda film; Aditya drained the soul from it. The music is terrible, nothing like part 1,” read an excerpt from yet another post.

“There is no use comparing Dhurandhar 1 & Dhurandhar 2. If Dhurandhar 1 was Lakshya, Dhurandhar 2 is Border,” a fan argued.

Advertisement