Dhurandhar 2 actor Danish Iqbal breaks silence on film's political angle: 'Abhineta hoon, neta nahi'

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar was met with praises, mostly while a section of people labelled it propaganda. The claims have intensified with the portrayal of the current government in the sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, including footage of PM Narendra Modi. However, the film continues to rule the box office and how!

Bade Saab aka Danish Iqbal on Dhurandhar 2's politics Amid this, actor Danish Iqbal, who plays the role of Bade Saab, opened up about the film's political angle. When asked about clarity on his character for a film like Dhurandhar 2, Iqbal asserted to his duties as an actor.

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He told India Today, "Absolutely, main abhineta hoon neta nahi (I'm an actor, not a politician). I have to play a character and make it interesting. That's my job. Honestly, I don't believe in politicising art. We are not the ones to decide the political agenda. Our job is to entertain audiences through the many characters that we get to play."

Who is Bade Saab For the unversed, Dawood Ibrahim is referred to as Bade Saab in Dhurandhar 2. It was one of the most anticipated antagonists of the film.

Talking about preparing for the role, Iqbal also told the portal, “You have to add your intensity, some tiny details... and I focused on that. I am a trained actor, and I understand how to handle these kinds of situations. And then, of course, Aditya sir was around, and under his guidance, I think we did a good job."

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“How do you separate them from each other? This was my doubt. And I realised, when I am playing someone, that's my reality, that's my truth. And a character may have his own shade, but as an actor, I cannot judge him. I have to accept his truth to play him well, and I think people liked that. He believes in whatever he's doing, and that's what makes him more threatening,” he added about playing Dawood Ibrahim.

Besides Danish Iqbal, Dhurandhar 2 also starred Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera.

Is Dhurandhar a real story? While Dhurandhar 2 is not a true story, it draws heavily from real-world events.

The two-part film follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent operating within Karachi’s criminal and political networks. The narrative ties into themes like the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

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While the characters and plot are fictional, the story is loosely inspired by geopolitical events, such as Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election, and the 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation, among others in South Asia.

Ram Gopal Varma calls Dhurandhar a ‘horror’ After Dhurandhar's blockbuster opening business of more than ₹100 crore in India, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma declared the film a “cinematic disruptor.”

On X, RGV said, “The @Dhurandhar2 is a HORROR. It is a horror for all filmmakers who built their careers and their fortunes on dumbed down, over the top cinema. The cinema that demanded the brain to be left at home. The cinema that was rammed down our throats full of LOUDNESS and MASALA which will be now soon on a ventilator struggling for breath. #Dhurandar2 will scare the living hell out of every filmmaker who still worships the godly hero. In #Dhurandhar2, @RanveerOfficial killed all those heroes who never bleed, and never feel pain, and then over the dead bodies of those kind of outdated heroes, he gave birth to a true, real hero, flawed, yet dangerous and unpredictable and also his heroism comes from his actions instead of being thrusted upon the heads with ear drum shattering music.”

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