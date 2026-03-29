Dhurandhar 2 actress Sara Arjun spotted at Wankhede during MI vs KKR clash

Actor Sara Arjun, who has gained widespread attention following the success of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, was recently seen at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium, where she turned up to support Rohit Sharma and the Mumbai Indians during an ongoing Indian Premier League fixture.
According to circulating visuals on social media, the actor attended the match with her family, joining the crowd in backing the home side. Her presence quickly drew attention among fans, particularly as she is currently enjoying a surge in popularity following her role in the Aditya Dhar-directed film.
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has crossed a major milestone at the Indian box office, with its total domestic gross now standing at ₹1,031.15 crore. The film achieved the mark within just 11 days of release, underlining its strong theatrical run and sustained audience turnout across the country.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, the action drama has maintained high occupancy levels in both metropolitan centres and smaller markets. Its wide release across thousands of screens has also contributed to its steady daily collections.
In addition to its domestic success, the film has performed strongly in overseas markets, pushing its worldwide gross well beyond the ₹1,300 crore mark. Trade estimates suggest that international territories, particularly in North America, the Middle East and parts of Europe, have delivered consistent returns, boosting the film’s global total.
With this, Dhurandhar 2 joins the list of highest-grossing Indian films, reflecting the growing scale and reach of Hindi cinema. The film’s performance has been driven by a combination of strong word of mouth, repeat viewership and large-scale production value, allowing it to sustain momentum well into its second week.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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