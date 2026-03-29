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Dhurandhar 2 actress Sara Arjun spotted at Wankhede during MI vs KKR clash

Dhurandhar 2 actress Sara Arjun was spotted at Wankhede Stadium supporting Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians. Her appearance comes amid the film’s massive box office run and rising popularity.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated29 Mar 2026, 10:50 PM IST
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Sara Arjun was spotted entering Wankhede for the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match.
Sara Arjun was spotted entering Wankhede for the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match.
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Actor Sara Arjun, who has gained widespread attention following the success of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, was recently seen at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium, where she turned up to support Rohit Sharma and the Mumbai Indians during an ongoing Indian Premier League fixture.

Sara Arjun arrives at Wankhede Stadium for MI vs KKR

According to circulating visuals on social media, the actor attended the match with her family, joining the crowd in backing the home side. Her presence quickly drew attention among fans, particularly as she is currently enjoying a surge in popularity following her role in the Aditya Dhar-directed film.

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Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has crossed a major milestone at the Indian box office, with its total domestic gross now standing at 1,031.15 crore. The film achieved the mark within just 11 days of release, underlining its strong theatrical run and sustained audience turnout across the country.

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Directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, the action drama has maintained high occupancy levels in both metropolitan centres and smaller markets. Its wide release across thousands of screens has also contributed to its steady daily collections.

In addition to its domestic success, the film has performed strongly in overseas markets, pushing its worldwide gross well beyond the 1,300 crore mark. Trade estimates suggest that international territories, particularly in North America, the Middle East and parts of Europe, have delivered consistent returns, boosting the film’s global total.

With this, Dhurandhar 2 joins the list of highest-grossing Indian films, reflecting the growing scale and reach of Hindi cinema. The film’s performance has been driven by a combination of strong word of mouth, repeat viewership and large-scale production value, allowing it to sustain momentum well into its second week.

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About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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