Dhurandhar 2 actress Sara Arjun spotted at Wankhede during MI vs KKR clash

Actor Sara Arjun, who has gained widespread attention following the success of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, was recently seen at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium, where she turned up to support Rohit Sharma and the Mumbai Indians during an ongoing Indian Premier League fixture.
According to circulating visuals on social media, the actor attended the match with her family, joining the crowd in backing the home side. Her presence quickly drew attention among fans, particularly as she is currently enjoying a surge in popularity following her role in the Aditya Dhar-directed film.
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has crossed a major milestone at the Indian box office, with its total domestic gross now standing at ₹1,031.15 crore. The film achieved the mark within just 11 days of release, underlining its strong theatrical run and sustained audience turnout across the country.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, the action drama has maintained high occupancy levels in both metropolitan centres and smaller markets. Its wide release across thousands of screens has also contributed to its steady daily collections.
In addition to its domestic success, the film has performed strongly in overseas markets, pushing its worldwide gross well beyond the ₹1,300 crore mark. Trade estimates suggest that international territories, particularly in North America, the Middle East and parts of Europe, have delivered consistent returns, boosting the film’s global total.
With this, Dhurandhar 2 joins the list of highest-grossing Indian films, reflecting the growing scale and reach of Hindi cinema. The film’s performance has been driven by a combination of strong word of mouth, repeat viewership and large-scale production value, allowing it to sustain momentum well into its second week.