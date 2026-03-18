Dhurandhar 2 advance booking all set to create history: Ranveer Singh's movie likely to surpass Baahubali 2 numbers

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is making history even before it hits screens. Aditya Dhar’s much-awaited sequel is set to be released on 19 March.

Dhurandhar 2 is the fastest sequel release in Bollywood, taking just over 100 days after the release of the first film. Dhurandhar, starring Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, hit the theatres on 5 December 2025.

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Ahead of its release, Dhurandhar 2 has already sold nearly 6 lakh tickets across national multiplex chains for its opening day and paid previews, according to Sacnilk. That puts the action thriller in the same league as Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi), one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema history.

The advance booking surge is especially visible at PVR INOX, where the film has crossed 1.5 lakh tickets in pre-sales. This is the highest-ever premiere day advance booking recorded for a Bollywood film at the chain.

The numbers signal extraordinary audience excitement ahead of release. Dhurandhar 2 is among the strongest pre-sale performers in recent Hindi cinema.

If opening day collections match the booking momentum, the film could be headed for a record-breaking run at the box office.

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Dhurandhar 2: Advance booking comparison To understand just how big Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is shaping up to be, here is where it stands against the biggest Hindi releases in advance booking history at national multiplex chains.

Baahubali 2 (Hindi) sold 6.50 lakh tickets while Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan sold 5.57 lakh tickets in advance booking. SRK’s Pathaan stands close with 5.56 lakh ticket sales while KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) sold 5.15 lakh tickets.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, sold 4.60 lakh tickets ahead of its release. With a day still left before its release, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to surpass Baahubali 2 (Hindi) in terms of numbers.

Also Read | Mark Carney Discusses Dhurandhar With Finland's President During Morning Run

Demand is strongest in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Premium tickets and late-night shows are filling up rapidly, according to Sacnilk.

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There is, however, an important difference. Baahubali 2 set its record purely through opening-day bookings in 2017, when paid previews were not common practice. Dhurandhar 2 has combined paid previews with Day 1 bookings, which has accelerated its numbers.

Even accounting for the structural difference in how the numbers are counted, the scale of anticipation is undeniable. Dhurandhar 2 is firmly on course to claim the number one spot in Hindi cinema's advance booking history. It could set a milestone that stands for years to come.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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