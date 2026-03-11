Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Can Ranveer Singh's sequel beat Animal? Film crosses $1M in North America, ₹23 cr in India

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is likely to beat films with its paid preview shows alone. The film has sold 3.48 lakh tickets for 8,337 shows across India as advance booking opened up last week. The film has grossed ₹18.64 crore from its premiere advance bookings so far, reported Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking in India According to the film tracker, Dhurandhar 2 in Hindi (2D) version continues to lead the chart with a gross of ₹18.16 crore from 3.23 lakh ticket sales from 7,951 shows. The Hindi Dolby Cinema format has added ₹1.57 lakh from 203 tickets.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a pan-India film, releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Among the dubbed versions, Tamil (2D) has raked in ₹23.58 lakh from 15,385 tickets, followed by Telugu (2D)'s contribution of ₹18.54 lakh from 7,827 tickets. The Kannada (2D) version has minted ₹2.04 lakh from 479 tickets, and the Malayalam (2D) version has earned ₹2.25 lakh from 934 tickets from the advance sales.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking in North America On the other hand, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to have the biggest opening overseas for an Indian film. In a different report, Sacnilk suggested that the Aditya Dhar’s directorial has now crossed $1 million in advance bookings for its opening day in North America.

Citing trade reports, the film’s opening weekend advance sales in North America are said to be nearing the $2 million mark. In the next day or two, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to surpass Animal ($1.2 million), setting a new opening-day advance booking record for a Bollywood film in the US.

The film has more than a week before its paid preview on 18 March. Its official theatrical release will be on 19th March.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer is reportedly witnessing a huge demand across the United States and Canada, with premiere shows playing a major role in the total advance booking sales. Reportedly, the North America premieres alone have already reached around $700K in pre-sales. It is likely to become one of the biggest premiere advance sales in the region.

Domestically, Dhurandhar The Revenge's preview shows is expected to run at "full capacity".

Gautam Dutta, CEO – Growth and Revenue at PVR INOX Limited, told PTI, “'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is the kind of film that truly comes alive on the big screen, where the scale, sound, and emotion of the story can be experienced at their best. The buzz around the paid previews has been extremely strong, with advance bookings at PVR INOX already crossing 150,000 tickets and several preview shows expected to run at full capacity.”

What is a paid preview show Audiences can buy paid preview tickets like regular shows on platforms like BookMyShow.

The early shows are priced between ₹300 and ₹2,200, depending on the location and format of the film in India, reported the news agency.