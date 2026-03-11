Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Can Ranveer Singh's sequel beat Animal? Film crosses $1M in North America, ₹23 cr in India

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is likely to beat films with its paid preview shows alone. The film has sold 3.48 lakh tickets for 8,337 shows across India as advance booking opened up last week. The film has grossed ₹18.64 crore from its premiere advance bookings so far, reported Sacnilk.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking in India According to the film tracker, Dhurandhar 2 in Hindi (2D) version continues to lead the chart with a gross of ₹18.16 crore from 3.23 lakh ticket sales from 7,951 shows. The Hindi Dolby Cinema format has added ₹1.57 lakh from 203 tickets.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a pan-India film, releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Among the dubbed versions, Tamil (2D) has raked in ₹23.58 lakh from 15,385 tickets, followed by Telugu (2D)'s contribution of ₹18.54 lakh from 7,827 tickets. The Kannada (2D) version has minted ₹2.04 lakh from 479 tickets, and the Malayalam (2D) version has earned ₹2.25 lakh from 934 tickets from the advance sales.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking in North America On the other hand, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to have the biggest opening overseas for an Indian film. In a different report, Sacnilk suggested that the Aditya Dhar’s directorial has now crossed $1 million in advance bookings for its opening day in North America.

Citing trade reports, the film’s opening weekend advance sales in North America are said to be nearing the $2 million mark. In the next day or two, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to surpass Animal ($1.2 million), setting a new opening-day advance booking record for a Bollywood film in the US.

The film has more than a week before its paid preview on 18 March. Its official theatrical release will be on 19th March.

Advertisement

The Ranveer Singh-starrer is reportedly witnessing a huge demand across the United States and Canada, with premiere shows playing a major role in the total advance booking sales. Reportedly, the North America premieres alone have already reached around $700K in pre-sales. It is likely to become one of the biggest premiere advance sales in the region.

Domestically, Dhurandhar The Revenge's preview shows is expected to run at "full capacity".

Gautam Dutta, CEO – Growth and Revenue at PVR INOX Limited, told PTI, “'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is the kind of film that truly comes alive on the big screen, where the scale, sound, and emotion of the story can be experienced at their best. The buzz around the paid previews has been extremely strong, with advance bookings at PVR INOX already crossing 150,000 tickets and several preview shows expected to run at full capacity.”

Advertisement

What is a paid preview show Audiences can buy paid preview tickets like regular shows on platforms like BookMyShow.

The early shows are priced between ₹300 and ₹2,200, depending on the location and format of the film in India, reported the news agency.

Dhurandhar 2, the final installment of the two-part franchise, is coinciding with the festive week of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid. The movie is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh in the lead.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.