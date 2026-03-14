Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh’s film beats prequel record but falls short of Chhaava

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh's much-awaited sequel, Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar The Revenge, is set to become the highest opener of 2026. The film by Aditya Dhar has already crossed ₹32 crore in India and ₹50 worldwide with just paid previews. The film has now broken its own record for the prequel, Dhurandhar. However, it narrowly missed Chhaava's mark.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar The Revenge has sold 5.43 lakh tickets across 9,503 shows, generating a gross of ₹27.34 crore from paid preview bookings. Dhurandhar's Hindi version in 2D led the collection with 5.03 lakh tickets from 8,980 shows at an average ticket price of ₹408.

The Hindi Dolby Cinema format, though limited, has sold 345 tickets at a higher average price of ₹759.

Among the dubbed versions, Dhurandhar 2 is now a pan-India film, Tamil (2D) has registered 22,237 tickets sold across 256 shows, followed by Telugu (2D) with 14,531 tickets from 150 shows. Meanwhile, the Malayalam (2D) version has sold 1,717 tickets, while Kannada (2D) has recorded 1,002 tickets in advance booking for the paid preview shows.

Considering blocked seats, Dhurandhar The Revenge's total business comes to ₹32.09 crore from the pre-release sale.

Also Read | Flipperachi cancels Bengaluru debut show amid Middle East conflict

Dhurandhar 2 vs Dhurandhar 1 With these figures, Dhurandhar 2 has now surpassed its own record, as its prequel, Dhurandhar 1, had opened to ₹28 crore net on day 1 in India. Similarly, Chhaava opened to ₹33.50 crore net on day 1 domestically.

Notably, both Dhurandhar 1 and Chhaava did not have paid previews. On the other hand, the advance bookings for the paid previews of Dhurandhar 2 will be included in its opening-day collection of the film, making the comparison still valid.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh announces global re-release of Dhurandhar ahead of sequel

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking worldwide Previously, the same film trade website Sacnilk reported that the Ranveer Singh-starrer had crossed ₹50 crore worldwide in advance booking for its opening week. "Dhurandhar 2 has grossed around 21.50 crore in India for its March 18 premiere, while overseas markets-especially North America-have contributed heavily to the advance sales. The overseas pre-sales for the entire opening weekend are around 35 crores, including around 27 crores from North America alone," it reported. The film is expected to hit ₹150 crore in its opening weekend as per the report.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, Dhurandhar The Revenge will release on 19 March.

When is Dhurandhar 2 paid preview The paid preview of the film is set for 18 March.

Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Talking about the film, director Dhar via a post on Instagram, expressed gratitude to his team and fans. "As I spend my birthday adding the final touches on 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', I find myself pausing for a moment and looking back at the phenomenal year that has gone by," he wrote.

"Reading all your messages, tweets, stories, and all the peak detailing by Aditya Dhar memes, my heart is full. I wish I could personally respond to each one of you, but please know how deeply I value all your love and encouragement."