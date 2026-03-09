Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh-starrer crosses ₹18 cr for paid premiere, 2 lakh tickets sold

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh's highly anticipated sequel, Dhurandhar The Revenge, is off to a great start. The film has more than a week for its premiere, and it has already sold more than 2 lakh tickets for the paid preview show. The advance booking for the film kicked off on Saturday after the trailer release.

Dhurandhar 2 paid preview advance booking Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar The Revenge, has grossed ₹12.29 crore from the pre-sales for the premiere. It has sold 2,06,061 tickets across 7,510 shows nationwide.

The bulk revenue majorly comes from the Hindi version of the pan-India release, collecting ₹12.07 crore from 1,94,251 tickets, with an average ticket price of ₹423 across 7,212 shows. Among other languages, the Tamil (2D) version has grossed ₹9.91 lakh from 7,303 tickets, followed by Telugu (2D) with ₹9.47 lakh from 3,891 tickets and the Malayalam (2D) version collecting ₹96,114 from 338 tickets. The Kannada (2D) version has grossed the lowest so far with ₹67,150 from 198 tickets.

Considering blocked seats, the spy thriller is targeting a business of ₹18.1 crore from paid preview shows.

Dhurandhar 2 premiere craze Dhurandhar The Revenge has sold 87.81K tickets within 24 hours on BookMyShow. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted the Ranveer Singh-starrer to create history with paid preview shows ahead of the official release date.

Adarsh wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “ACHCHE DIN ARE BACK – 'DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE' SET TO CREATE HISTORY – RECORDS IN DANGER FROM *PAID PREVIEWS* ITSELF... The unprecedented craze for #DhurandharTheRevenge is there for everyone to see. What's truly remarkable is the response to the *paid previews* on [Wednesday] 18 March 2026 itself... The film has already started setting the tone with exceptional ticket sales, indicating that the paid preview numbers will be historic.”

The film is releasing on 19 March during Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. It is expected to benefit from the festive window.

“The momentum is expected to gather further steam over the next few days, and if the current trend continues, #DhurandharTheRevenge is all set to shatter ALL existing records – starting with the previews and extending into the opening weekend,” added Adarsh.

Dhurandhar 2 ticket pricing Previously, reports claimed that Dhurandhar 2 minted nearly ₹2.50 crore from multiplex chains like PVR Cinemas, INOX Leisure Limited and Cinepolis. In addition, a new premium pricing category called Super Blockbuster Plus was also introduced, with ticket prices going up to ₹2,500 for preview shows in Delhi-NCR multiplexes.

What to expect from Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar The Revenge continues the story of the undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi in the criminal underworld of Pakistan. After eliminating Rehman Dakait, Rangi, as Hamza rises to power in Lyari, Karachi. This time, he will face Major Iqbal, the prime antagonist of the second instalment. Check Dhurandhar 2 trailer.