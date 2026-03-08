Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh's sequel already a juggernaut — 1.4 Lakh tickets sold within 24 hours

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, opened its advance booking after dropping the much-awaited trailer. While 24 hours have not yet passed, the sequel has already sold more than 1.4 lakh tickets.

Dhurandhar 2 premiere advance booking Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has recorded a strong response in the first phase of its advance booking across India for the premiere day. The film has grossed ₹8.83 crore from the sale of 1,42,748 tickets across 6,684 shows nationwide.

The majority of the advance booking collection has come from the Hindi (2D) version, which has earned ₹8.69 crore from 1,35,998 tickets, with an average ticket price of ₹434 across 6,457 shows. Unlike its prequel, Dhurandhar 2 will see a pan-India rollout in languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Among the regional languages, the Tamil (2D) version has grossed ₹6.18 lakh from 4,258 tickets. It is followed by Telugu (2D) with ₹5.98 lakh from 2,276 tickets. The Malayalam (2D) version collected ₹42,419 from 136 tickets. On the other hand, the Kannada (2D) version has grossed ₹28,100 from 80 tickets.

Dhurandhar 2 mints… Considering blocked seats, Dhurandhar 2 is all set to premiere with an opening collection of ₹13.25 crore so far. The figures are expected to grow over the following days.

When will Dhurandhar 2 release Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the second instalment of the two-part film, written and directed by Aditya Dhar. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film also has Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera, alongside others who will be reprising their roles from the first part.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 19. It will open during the festive window of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Paid Preview Ahead of the official release, Dhurandhar 2 will have paid preview shows on March 18. The film is predicted to earn more than ₹25 crore from the paid shows, as per a trade expert.

Taran Adarsh had posted on X, “'DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE' ADVANCE BOOKINGS GO ON A RAMPAGE... Advance bookings for the *paid previews* on 18 March 2026 have just commenced, and #DhurandharTheRevenge is already trending on #BMS, selling a staggering 7.5k tickets per hour. Amazing, isn't it?”

What happens in Dhurandhar 2 trailer On Saturday, the makers of Dhurandhar 2 unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film. The three-minute-and-twenty-five-second trailer offered a glimpse of the sequel to last year's blockbuster. In the new chapter, lead actor Ranveer Singh returns as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Rangi, as Hamza Ali Mazari, gets completely embedded in the criminal underworld after the death of gangster Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna. Hamza rose through the ranks in Lyari, Karachi, eventually becoming the feared "Lyari ka Badshah."

But this time, he has to face Major Iqbal, played by Arjun Rampal. Reportedly, he will be seen avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting bigger threats, referring to the title of the film.

Watch trailer: