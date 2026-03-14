Dhurandhar 2 advance bookings open after blockbuster response to paid preview — check show timings, other details

Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is all set to premiere in theatres. After a week of opening advance booking for the paid preview shows, the makers finally opened the regular advance thbooking for all shows starting from their release day. The film will be officially released on 19 March.

Dhurandhar 2 advance bookings open On Saturday, lead actor Ranveer Singh dropped a poster of the film featuring his character and announced the opening of the advance booking. Along with the post, Ranveer Singh wrote on social media, “LET THE GAMES BEGIN. Advance bookings for Dhurandhar The Revenge are open nationwide. Book Your Tickets Now/ #DhurandharTheRevenge Releases Worldwide on 19 March, on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid.”

Dhurandhar 2 show timings The tickets for Dhurandhar The Revenge are now available across ticketing platforms for all cities across India. Going by BookMyShow, first shows in metro cities will begin as early as 6:15–6:30 am, while the last night shows are scheduled around 11:30–11:45 pm, with select theatres even starting as late as 11:55 pm.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to have a runtime of approximately 235 minutes (3 hours and 55 minutes). For a few regions, reportedly a slightly shorter version at 3 hours and 40 minutes will be available. Either way, the film surpasses its prequel’s runtime of 214.01 minutes (3 hours, 34 minutes, and 1 second), which was already the longest film of recent times.

If true, night shows starting at 11:30 pm will end sometime before 4 am, considering a typical movie break of about 15 to 30 minutes.

Earlier this week, the film team announced that they are re-releasing the first part in cinema halls worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 box office predictions Dhurandhar 2 has already created a storm in the market with its paid preview shows. As per Sacnilk.com, the sequel is set to open its paid preview with ₹32.34 crore, including blocked seats, in India.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, trade insiders hinted that cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are already witnessing strong occupancy levels ahead of the film’s premiere. The demand is said to be so high that exhibitors are considering adding more shows over the opening weekend.

On-ground trade estimates suggest that Mumbai has already sold nearly 50% of its available tickets for the opening phase. Hyderabad is said to be nearing 75% in pre-sales. Bengaluru, on the other hand, has crossed around 60% occupancy in advance bookings. The surge in demand has also reportedly prompted exhibitors to open bookings for the remaining weekend shows earlier than planned.

Film trade insiders have hinted that the current trend proves strong anticipation for the film, with some drawing comparisons to the pre-release buzz during Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017. Although the bookings have just begun, the pace of ticket sales, especially in major metropolitan markets, suggests that Dhurandhar 2 might become the biggest opening for an Indian release in recent years.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh announces global re-release of Dhurandhar ahead of sequel