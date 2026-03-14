Dhurandhar 2 advance bookings open after blockbuster response to paid preview — check show timings, other details

Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is all set to premiere in theatres. After a week of opening advance booking for the paid preview shows, the makers finally opened the regular advance thbooking for all shows starting from their release day. The film will be officially released on 19 March.

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Dhurandhar 2 advance bookings open On Saturday, lead actor Ranveer Singh dropped a poster of the film featuring his character and announced the opening of the advance booking. Along with the post, Ranveer Singh wrote on social media, “LET THE GAMES BEGIN. Advance bookings for Dhurandhar The Revenge are open nationwide. Book Your Tickets Now/ #DhurandharTheRevenge Releases Worldwide on 19 March, on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid.”

Dhurandhar 2 show timings The tickets for Dhurandhar The Revenge are now available across ticketing platforms for all cities across India. Going by BookMyShow, first shows in metro cities will begin as early as 6:15–6:30 am, while the last night shows are scheduled around 11:30–11:45 pm, with select theatres even starting as late as 11:55 pm.

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According to Bollywood Hungama, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to have a runtime of approximately 235 minutes (3 hours and 55 minutes). For a few regions, reportedly a slightly shorter version at 3 hours and 40 minutes will be available. Either way, the film surpasses its prequel’s runtime of 214.01 minutes (3 hours, 34 minutes, and 1 second), which was already the longest film of recent times.

If true, night shows starting at 11:30 pm will end sometime before 4 am, considering a typical movie break of about 15 to 30 minutes.

Earlier this week, the film team announced that they are re-releasing the first part in cinema halls worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 box office predictions Dhurandhar 2 has already created a storm in the market with its paid preview shows. As per Sacnilk.com, the sequel is set to open its paid preview with ₹32.34 crore, including blocked seats, in India.

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As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, trade insiders hinted that cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are already witnessing strong occupancy levels ahead of the film’s premiere. The demand is said to be so high that exhibitors are considering adding more shows over the opening weekend.

On-ground trade estimates suggest that Mumbai has already sold nearly 50% of its available tickets for the opening phase. Hyderabad is said to be nearing 75% in pre-sales. Bengaluru, on the other hand, has crossed around 60% occupancy in advance bookings. The surge in demand has also reportedly prompted exhibitors to open bookings for the remaining weekend shows earlier than planned.

Film trade insiders have hinted that the current trend proves strong anticipation for the film, with some drawing comparisons to the pre-release buzz during Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017. Although the bookings have just begun, the pace of ticket sales, especially in major metropolitan markets, suggests that Dhurandhar 2 might become the biggest opening for an Indian release in recent years.

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Also Read | Ranveer Singh announces global re-release of Dhurandhar ahead of sequel

Dhurandhar 2 advance bookings worldwide Overseas markets are also showing positive signs for the film. Box office tracker Venky Box Office claimed that Dhurandhar 2 has crossed $1.07 million in U.S. premiere advance sales across 690 locations, 1,765 shows and over 67,000 tickets sold. Reportedly, North America premiere advances have hit about $1.31 million, with predictions suggesting opening-day advances of around $2 million and nearly $4.05 million on the first weekend if the film sustains its momentum.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.