Dhurandhar 2 Album OUT: Grittier, darker and heavier than the first — and every single song earns it

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel to the 2025 Bollywood action film Dhurandhar, and if the first film laid the foundation, this one comes in with the walls already on fire.

The music is composed entirely by Shashwat Sachdev, who has quietly become one of Hindi cinema's most reliable composers when it comes to films that need a specific mood rather than just background noise. He did it with Uri: The Surgical Strike, he did it with Kesari, and with this album he seems to be reaching for something bigger — a sound that matches the scale of the story.

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge album review The album has five songs and runs just over nineteen minutes. That's lean by Bollywood standards, and intentional. There's no filler here, no item number wedged in for the weekend crowd. Every track has a job to do — whether it's setting the tone, carrying the emotional weight, or just making sure you feel the momentum of the film before you've even bought your ticket.

Aari Aari The album opens with its biggest swing. Aari Aari is a rework of the early-2000s Bombay Rockers classic, and Shashwat Sachdev has built it out with modern electronic production layered on top of its nostalgic Punjabi-pop roots.

Navtej Singh Rehal of Bombay Rockers brings back the original Aari Aari chant, while Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas and Sudhir Yaduvanshi handle the vocal sections, and rappers Reble and Token drop sharp, punchy rap verses over the beat.

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The result is a song that works on two levels at once — it hits the older crowd with nostalgia and gives younger listeners something fresh to latch onto. The bass is heavy, the hook is infectious, and it's the kind of track that sounds best in a cinema with the volume cranked up.

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Main Aur Tu Main Aur Tu features vocals by Jasmine Sandlas and rapper Reble, and it's a very different animal from the opener. This one has a brooding, low-energy intensity to it — not a sad song exactly, but one that carries weight.

Jasmine Sandlas's voice works well here, smooth and controlled, while Reble's rap sections add a restless undercurrent to the track. The song is of the kind that doesn't demand your attention immediately but earns it over repeated listens. It's easy to imagine this playing over a slow-motion action sequence, all tension and purpose.

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Jaan Se Guzarte Hain Jaan Se Guzarte Hain brings together Khan Saab and Irshad Kamil — a pairing of a well-known Punjabi singer and one of Bollywood's most respected lyricists. This is the album's most classically composed moment, sitting closer to a traditional film song than the more experimental tracks around it.

Khan Saab's voice has a warmth that suits the emotional weight of the title — there's a sense of sacrifice and devotion baked into the melody. Irshad Kamil's writing feels personal and grounded, not decorated. It's a quieter song but an important one for the album's emotional arc.

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A moment for the Zitar in this song because it elevates the song in ways we couldn't have ever thought of.

Also Read | Aditya Dhar offered me role in Dhurandhar 2: Anil Kapoor

Destiny – Mann Atkeya Destiny – Mann Atkeya features Token, Vaibhav Gupta and Shahzad Ali, and it is the album's most cross-cultural moment. The combination of a Western-sounding title paired with a Punjabi subtitle already tells you something — this track pulls from multiple directions. Shahzad Ali brings a distinct vocal texture to the song, while Token's contribution keeps it grounded in contemporary rap energy.

Shahzad Ali handles the vocal sections with great sensitivity. He carries the melodic echo of Naina Moray in his voice without mimicking it, which is a genuinely difficult thing to pull off. He sounds like someone who respects where the melody came from but has his own story to tell with it. Vaibhav Gupta weaves through the arrangement filling the gaps between the rap and the singing, and the production underneath it all has a cinematic sweep that the original — beautiful as it is — never needed to have.

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What makes this track special is exactly that tension between the familiar and the new. If you know Naina Moray, this song will move you in a way that someone hearing it fresh simply cannot experience. It rewards the listener who has lived with that original melody.

For those who haven't heard Naina Moray, here it is for you:

Jaiye Sajana Jaiye Sajana features Jasmine Sandlas and Satinder Sartaaj. The song was performed live at the launch for the first time, and audience reactions were visibly moved. Satinder Sartaaj is one of the most distinct voices in Punjabi music — his poetic, measured delivery gives the song a soul that is hard to manufacture. Jasmine Sandlas, who shows up across multiple tracks on this album, is at her most restrained and sincere here.

It's the kind of track that stays with you long after the credits roll.

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Let's make a quick assumption.

The little piano solo toward the end of the song does something that words in a film rarely can. It suggests that while Hamza very much got his revenge, it was never going to be a happy ending. He can go back to being Jaskirat now. He can go home. But he will carry whatever happened to him in that country — and whatever he did to others — for the rest of his life. Victory and wound living in the same body. Because this is the last thing you hear on the entire album, that piano doesn't just close the song. It closes everything — and it leaves you sitting with a feeling you can't quite name and can't quite shake.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.