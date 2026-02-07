Dhurandhar 2 bags almost double in non-theatrical deals than predecessor – How much did it earn? Check details

All eyes are on the release of one of 2026's most anticipated movies, Dhurandhar 2. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, this Ranveer Singh-starrer, set for a March 19 release, is already setting new records.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Dhurandhar: The Revenge fetched ₹245 crore for its non-theatrical rights, setting a new high.

The news portal, citing sources, said JioHotstar beat Netflix to acquire the digital streaming rights for Dhurandhar 2 for a whopping ₹150 crore, while Star Network bagged its satellite rights for ₹50 crore. The movie's music rights, previously owned by Saregama, have reportedly been acquired by T-Series for ₹45 crore.

With this, the overall non-theatrical value of Dhurandhar 2 has hit an unprecedented level – nearly double that of Dhurandhar's non-theatrical earnings, ₹140 crore.

Produced by Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar under their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, Dhurandhar earned over ₹1300 crore at the worldwide box office.

Doja Cat song in Dhurandhar 2 teaser? The recently released teaser of Dhurandhar 2 disappointed fans as it offered old scenes from Dhurandhar Part 1. However, the eagle-eyed fans noticed that the song used in the teaser was a track by Grammy winner Doja Cat.

The track titled AAAHH MEN! was among the few additions to the Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser. It serves as the background music for the action-packed teaser.

Makers also confirmed that it was Doja Cat's song in the teaser, and credited her in the official description of the teaser clip on YouTube.

More Dhurandhar 2 teaser to follow? According to reports, the Dhurandhar sequel has had three different teasers certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), including one rated U/A that is expected to be shown in cinema halls before the film’s release.

This is believed to be a first in Bollywood, with multiple teasers prepared and approved separately for different platforms.

The first teaser — dubbed Teaser 1A — reportedly received a U/A 16+ rating and has a runtime of one minute, 9.6 seconds. This will reportedly be the version shown in theatres.

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar follows a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation by an undercover agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan to dismantle the terror network against India.

The plot draws loose inspiration from real-life geopolitical events and conflicts, including the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and developments linked to Pakistan's Operation Lyari.