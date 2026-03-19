Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1 live updates: Ranveer Singh's sequel to beat Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1 live updates: Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated sequel, Dhurandhar 2, released on Thursday. Titled as Dhurandhar The Revenge, the film opened across the country with early morning shows starting around 6:20 am for selected regions. Dhurandhar 2 has raked in ₹4.30 crore net within the first hours of day 1.

The film has released across 8,928 screens domestically. It is expected to smash records with its opening day collection.

How much did Dhurandhar 2 paid preview earn Dhurandhar 2 has already surpassed its own record with paid preview shows. Paid shows were held on Wednesday, earning ₹44.00 crore net. Considering the paid preview, the film has already out earned Dhurandhar part 1 ( ₹ ₹28 crore net).

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh Although Dhurandhar 2 is free from any major clash at the box office today, its prime competition remains Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The Pawan Kalyan's Telugu film released on 19 March, the same day as Dhurandhar 2. As predicted by film trade analysts, the Aditya Dhar film is expected to take over Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the Telugu-speaking markets.

Disclaimer: All inputs used in the copy are taken from Sacnilk.com