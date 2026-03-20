Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh-starrer beats RRR, Baahubali 2 with ₹145 crore opening

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh shattered box office records with his much-awaited release, Dhurandhar 2. Titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the Aditya Dhar sequel is now the second biggest opener in the history of Bollywood. Dhurandhar 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office, collecting ₹102.55 crore net on Day 1 across 21,728 shows.
The film was officially released on Thursday after its paid preview shows. Considering the ₹43 crore earned from paid preview screenings, Dhurandhar The Revenge's total net collections day 1 now stands at ₹145.55 crore. The film's gross collection for day 1 is at ₹172.63 crore so far.
With the opening business, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed its own record by its first installment which released last year. The film has beaten the opening collections of hits like Stree 2 ( ₹54 crore), Pathaan ( ₹57 crore), Animal ( ₹64 crore), and Jawan ( ₹75 crore). Also minting more money than Baahubali 2 ( ₹121 crore net) and RRR ( ₹133 crore net) on day 1, Dhurandhar 2 is only behind the day 1 earnings of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 ( ₹164 crore net).
Dhurandhar 2 saw a pan-India roll out, releasing in Hindi alongside Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada dubbed versions. The film's business was majorly driven by its Hindi version, which fetched ₹99.10 crore net from around 19,500 shows with a solid 73.6% occupancy. Among the southern markets, Telugu contributed the most to the over earnings on day 1 with ₹2.12 crore (59% occupancy). It was followed by Tamil with ₹1.16 crore (39% occupancy), while Malayalam and Kannada versions added ₹0.09 crore (80% occupancy) and ₹0.08 crore (46% occupancy) respectively.
In terms of occupancy, Dhurandhar 2 recorded 81% overall occupancy in Hindi (2D). Premium formats saw even better traction due to limited shows. While Dolby shows were at 86% occupancy, IMAX recorded 67.17% occupancy. Regionally, Malayalam (80% occupancy) and Telugu (59% occupancy) versions performed better than Tamil and Kannada. Tamil (39% occupancy) and Kannada (46% occupancy) lagged behind in terms of audience turnout on the opening day. However, the film maintained consistently high footfalls throughout the day, adding to the craze around Dhurandhar.
Dhurandhar 2 was predicted to cross the ₹100 crore mark on day 1. Rightly so, the film hit the milestone with its day 1 earnings. The paid preview figures further pushed the overall earnings.
Previously, film trade analyst and insider Taran Adarsh reported that more than 1,00,000 tickets for Dhurandhar: The Revenge were sold on the popular ticketing website, BookMy Show. Adarsh tweeted, “#DhurandharTheRevenge is on (fire emojis) today [Thursday]... 107.61 k tickets booked in last one hour on #BMS... BOXOFFICE TSUNAMI.”
Dhurandhar The Revenge has set a new record for the biggest Indian film premiere, with sold-out paid previews shows worldwide. The film minted around $2.5 million, mainly contributed by North America, as per a report by Hindustan Times.. With this, Dhurandhar dethrones Ranbir Kapoor's Animal which previously recorded $1.2 million, reportedly.
If true, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹75 crore from paid previews alone, which is even more than the lifetime earnings of a few Bollywood films like Baaghi 4.
Note: All inputs used in this copy are based on Sacnilk.com
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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