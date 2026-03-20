Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh-starrer beats RRR, Baahubali 2 with ₹145 crore opening

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh shattered box office records with his much-awaited release, Dhurandhar 2. Titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the Aditya Dhar sequel is now the second biggest opener in the history of Bollywood. Dhurandhar 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office, collecting ₹102.55 crore net on Day 1 across 21,728 shows.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1 The film was officially released on Thursday after its paid preview shows. Considering the ₹43 crore earned from paid preview screenings, Dhurandhar The Revenge's total net collections day 1 now stands at ₹145.55 crore. The film's gross collection for day 1 is at ₹172.63 crore so far.

Dhurandhar 2 beats Animal, Pathaan, RRR, Baahubali 2 With the opening business, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed its own record by its first installment which released last year. The film has beaten the opening collections of hits like Stree 2 ( ₹54 crore), Pathaan ( ₹57 crore), Animal ( ₹64 crore), and Jawan ( ₹75 crore). Also minting more money than Baahubali 2 ( ₹121 crore net) and RRR ( ₹133 crore net) on day 1, Dhurandhar 2 is only behind the day 1 earnings of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 ( ₹164 crore net).

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Dhurandhar 2: Hindi vs Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada Dhurandhar 2 saw a pan-India roll out, releasing in Hindi alongside Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada dubbed versions. The film's business was majorly driven by its Hindi version, which fetched ₹99.10 crore net from around 19,500 shows with a solid 73.6% occupancy. Among the southern markets, Telugu contributed the most to the over earnings on day 1 with ₹2.12 crore (59% occupancy). It was followed by Tamil with ₹1.16 crore (39% occupancy), while Malayalam and Kannada versions added ₹0.09 crore (80% occupancy) and ₹0.08 crore (46% occupancy) respectively.

Dhurandhar 2 occupancy rates In terms of occupancy, Dhurandhar 2 recorded 81% overall occupancy in Hindi (2D). Premium formats saw even better traction due to limited shows. While Dolby shows were at 86% occupancy, IMAX recorded 67.17% occupancy. Regionally, Malayalam (80% occupancy) and Telugu (59% occupancy) versions performed better than Tamil and Kannada. Tamil (39% occupancy) and Kannada (46% occupancy) lagged behind in terms of audience turnout on the opening day. However, the film maintained consistently high footfalls throughout the day, adding to the craze around Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar 2 was predicted to cross the ₹100 crore mark on day 1. Rightly so, the film hit the milestone with its day 1 earnings. The paid preview figures further pushed the overall earnings.

Previously, film trade analyst and insider Taran Adarsh reported that more than 1,00,000 tickets for Dhurandhar: The Revenge were sold on the popular ticketing website, BookMy Show. Adarsh tweeted, “#DhurandharTheRevenge is on (fire emojis) today [Thursday]... 107.61 k tickets booked in last one hour on #BMS... BOXOFFICE TSUNAMI.”

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection Dhurandhar The Revenge has set a new record for the biggest Indian film premiere, with sold-out paid previews shows worldwide. The film minted around $2.5 million, mainly contributed by North America, as per a report by Hindustan Times.. With this, Dhurandhar dethrones Ranbir Kapoor's Animal which previously recorded $1.2 million, reportedly.

If true, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹75 crore from paid previews alone, which is even more than the lifetime earnings of a few Bollywood films like Baaghi 4.