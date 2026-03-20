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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh-starrer beats RRR, Baahubali 2 with ₹145 crore opening

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh led Dhurandhar 2 aka Dhurandhar The Revenge, recorded the second biggest Bollywood opening. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film surpassed the day 1 collections of RRR, Baahubali 2, Animal, Pathaan, Stree 2 and more hits.

Sneha Biswas
Updated20 Mar 2026, 07:37 AM IST
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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh's sequel surpassed the opening collections of RRR, Baahubali 2 and other films.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh's sequel surpassed the opening collections of RRR, Baahubali 2 and other films.
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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh shattered box office records with his much-awaited release, Dhurandhar 2. Titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the Aditya Dhar sequel is now the second biggest opener in the history of Bollywood. Dhurandhar 2 opened to a thunderous response at the box office, collecting 102.55 crore net on Day 1 across 21,728 shows.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1

The film was officially released on Thursday after its paid preview shows. Considering the 43 crore earned from paid preview screenings, Dhurandhar The Revenge's total net collections day 1 now stands at 145.55 crore. The film's gross collection for day 1 is at 172.63 crore so far.

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Dhurandhar 2 beats Animal, Pathaan, RRR, Baahubali 2

With the opening business, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed its own record by its first installment which released last year. The film has beaten the opening collections of hits like Stree 2 ( 54 crore), Pathaan ( 57 crore), Animal ( 64 crore), and Jawan ( 75 crore). Also minting more money than Baahubali 2 ( 121 crore net) and RRR ( 133 crore net) on day 1, Dhurandhar 2 is only behind the day 1 earnings of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 ( 164 crore net).

Also Read | Explained: Why March 19 became the perfect release date for Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2: Hindi vs Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada

Dhurandhar 2 saw a pan-India roll out, releasing in Hindi alongside Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada dubbed versions. The film's business was majorly driven by its Hindi version, which fetched 99.10 crore net from around 19,500 shows with a solid 73.6% occupancy. Among the southern markets, Telugu contributed the most to the over earnings on day 1 with 2.12 crore (59% occupancy). It was followed by Tamil with 1.16 crore (39% occupancy), while Malayalam and Kannada versions added 0.09 crore (80% occupancy) and 0.08 crore (46% occupancy) respectively.

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Dhurandhar 2 occupancy rates

In terms of occupancy, Dhurandhar 2 recorded 81% overall occupancy in Hindi (2D). Premium formats saw even better traction due to limited shows. While Dolby shows were at 86% occupancy, IMAX recorded 67.17% occupancy. Regionally, Malayalam (80% occupancy) and Telugu (59% occupancy) versions performed better than Tamil and Kannada. Tamil (39% occupancy) and Kannada (46% occupancy) lagged behind in terms of audience turnout on the opening day. However, the film maintained consistently high footfalls throughout the day, adding to the craze around Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar 2 was predicted to cross the 100 crore mark on day 1. Rightly so, the film hit the milestone with its day 1 earnings. The paid preview figures further pushed the overall earnings.

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Also Read | Dhurandhar 2’s potential success may lift PVR Inox, but only for now

Previously, film trade analyst and insider Taran Adarsh reported that more than 1,00,000 tickets for Dhurandhar: The Revenge were sold on the popular ticketing website, BookMy Show. Adarsh tweeted, “#DhurandharTheRevenge is on (fire emojis) today [Thursday]... 107.61 k tickets booked in last one hour on #BMS... BOXOFFICE TSUNAMI.”

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection

Dhurandhar The Revenge has set a new record for the biggest Indian film premiere, with sold-out paid previews shows worldwide. The film minted around $2.5 million, mainly contributed by North America, as per a report by Hindustan Times.. With this, Dhurandhar dethrones Ranbir Kapoor's Animal which previously recorded $1.2 million, reportedly.

If true, Dhurandhar 2 collected 75 crore from paid previews alone, which is even more than the lifetime earnings of a few Bollywood films like Baaghi 4.

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Note: All inputs used in this copy are based on Sacnilk.com

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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