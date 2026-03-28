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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh film overtakes Pathaan, crosses ₹900 cr gross in India

Dhurandhar 2 continues its dominant run at the Indian box office, nearing historic benchmarks within 10 days. Strong occupancy and sustained collections place it among the fastest-grossing films, surpassing several major blockbusters.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published28 Mar 2026, 07:03 PM IST
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Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun in a still from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.
Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun in a still from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.
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The box office run of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge shows no signs of slowing, as the film continues its commanding performance into its second weekend.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected 38.18 crore net on Day 10 (live figures as of 6:30 pm), taking its total India net collection to 754.10 crore and gross to 900.27 crore.

The sequel, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has sustained strong audience turnout despite a dip in show count from 18,456 on Day 9 to 13,558 on Day 10. Notably, overall occupancy rose to 54.4 per cent, indicating growing weekend demand.

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The Hindi version continues to dominate the market, contributing 35.70 crore on Day 10 alone with 57 per cent occupancy across over 12,000 shows. Tamil and Telugu versions added 0.88 crore and 1.60 crore respectively, reflecting moderate but steady regional interest.

Also Read | Aneet Padda’s sister locks Instagram after ‘Dhurandhar’ 'propaganda' remark

The film had collected 41.75 crore on Day 9, pushing its Week 2 total to 91.45 crore. Trade analysts note that the second weekend surge could further accelerate its march towards the 800 crore net milestone in India.

Beyond domestic success, the film has already crossed 1,000 crore worldwide within its first week, placing it among the fastest Indian films to achieve the feat. Its performance underscores the continued dominance of large-scale action spectacles in Indian cinema.

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Within just 10 days, Dhurandhar 2 has outpaced several major Indian blockbusters in terms of early collections. It has overtaken the lifetime India net figures of films such as Pathaan and is rapidly closing in on Jawan, both of which were considered modern benchmarks for Hindi cinema.

The film has also moved ahead of the early pace set by RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 in domestic net collections, placing it among the fastest-grossing titles in Indian box office history.

Also Read | Karan Johar hails Ranveer Singh, praises Dhurandhar 2

Earlier reports indicate that the film has already beaten major records held by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Jawan in its opening phase, signalling an unprecedented trajectory.

However, it still trails Pushpa 2 in achieving the fastest 1,000 crore milestone, highlighting the intense competition at the top tier of Indian cinema.

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About the film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is produced by Dhar alongside Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film serves as a sequel to the 2025 release Dhurandhar and marks the final instalment of the duology.

The cast includes Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and Manav Gohil, with several actors reprising their roles from the first film. The story follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues his mission to infiltrate Karachi’s criminal networks and political circles, while seeking justice for the 26/11 attacks and confronting larger threats.

Also Read | ‘Ranveer Singh was not only Hamza’: Bimal Oberoi on Dhurandhar, memes

The narrative draws loose inspiration from real-world geopolitical developments in South Asia, including Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election and the 2016 demonetisation drive, among other events.

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Shot back-to-back with the first instalment, principal photography began in July 2024 in Bangkok and concluded in October 2025. Filming locations included Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Thailand, with several sites doubling for Pakistan-based settings.

The film features music by Shashwat Sachdev, cinematography by Vikash Nowlakha and editing by Shivkumar V. Panicker. With a runtime of 229 minutes, it ranks among the longest Indian films produced.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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