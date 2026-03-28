Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 (updated live): Will Ranveer Singh's sequel beat Dhurandhar 1 today?

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 (updated live): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, is trailing behind its last year's prequel, Dhurandhar 1. The second chapter of Aditya Dhar's film minted ₹ ₹4.66 crore from the early hours of day 10.
As Dhurandhar 2 entered its second weekend, shows across India have been reduced from 18,456 on day 9 to 5,705 on day 10. With the early estimates, the Ranveer Singh-led film has collected a total of ₹860.49 crore as its India gross collection. Considering its current India net collection of ₹720.38 crore, it is inching close to Dhurandhar 1's lifetime collection in India ( ₹840.20 crore net).
However, these are live data and are subject to changes. The final figures will be out after the night shows on Saturday.
(this is a developing story)