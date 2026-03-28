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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 (updated live): Will Ranveer Singh's sequel beat Dhurandhar 1 today?

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 (updated live): Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge show count in India went down from 18,456 on day 9 to 5,705 on day 10. The film is expected to cross Dhurandhar 1 lifetime collection in India soon.

Sneha Biswas
Published28 Mar 2026, 11:29 AM IST
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's sequel enters second weekend at box office,
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's sequel enters second weekend at box office,
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 (updated live): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, is trailing behind its last year's prequel, Dhurandhar 1. The second chapter of Aditya Dhar's film minted 4.66 crore from the early hours of day 10.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10

As Dhurandhar 2 entered its second weekend, shows across India have been reduced from 18,456 on day 9 to 5,705 on day 10. With the early estimates, the Ranveer Singh-led film has collected a total of 860.49 crore as its India gross collection. Considering its current India net collection of 720.38 crore, it is inching close to Dhurandhar 1's lifetime collection in India ( 840.20 crore net).

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However, these are live data and are subject to changes. The final figures will be out after the night shows on Saturday.

(this is a developing story)

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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