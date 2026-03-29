Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 Worldwide: Hamza's story beats KGF 2, now 3rd highest-grosser in US, Canada

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 Worldwide: Ranveer Singh aka Hamza, continues to rule the box office globally with Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The film has now surpassed the lifetime earnings of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹1,042.25 crore) and Yash's KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹1,215 crore). In India, the spy-thriller sequel witnessed a growth of about 44.8% in earnings, raking in ₹ ₹62.85 crore net across 18,820 shows.
Dhurandhar 2 has so far amassed ₹778.77 crore net at the domestic box office, while its India gross stood at ₹930.44 crore on day 10. This collection was largely driven by the Hindi version of the film, which contributed ₹58 crore with an occupancy of 46.0% across 16,432 shows. The Telugu dubbed version followed with ₹3 crore (35.0% occupancy, 1,373 shows), while the Tamil one added ₹1.40 crore with a 44.0% occupancy from 676 shows. The Kannada and Malayalam versions showed modest contributions of ₹30 lakh (29.0% occupancy, 151 shows) and ₹15 lakh (30.0% occupancy, 188 shows), respectively.
Among all regions, the Delhi NCR recorded the highest show count for Dhurandhar 2 Hindi on Day 10, with 1,605 shows and an occupancy of 59.3%. It is followed by Mumbai with 1,298 shows at an average occupancy of 59.5%. Ahmedabad (830 shows), Bengaluru (644 shows), Pune (632 shows) and Surat (511 shows) also contributed to the overall collection.
On Day 10, Dhurandhar 2 recorded an occupancy of 53.87% for the Hindi 2D version. The film opened with a morning occupancy of 35.23%, which jumped to 58% in the afternoon. The upward trend continued into the evening, showing 60.15% occupancy, peaking at 62.08% during the night shows.
In overseas markets, Dhurandhar 2, helmed by Aditya Dhar, has collected ₹296 crore, taking the film’s total worldwide gross to ₹1,226.44 crore.
The action-entertainer has minted $19.40 million in North America, aided by a $1.3 million second Friday haul. With this surge, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the lifetime total of Kalki 2898 AD ($18.60 million), hitting another milestone in its record-breaking run.
Trade estimates indicate that the sequel is on track to surpass the $20.60 million lifetime total of Dhurandhar 1 by the second weekend, which would make it the second-highest-grossing Indian film in North America.
Early projections suggest that by Sunday, Dhurandhar 2 may cross the $22+ million mark set by Prabhas Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, potentially becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in North America.\
Written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in their iconic roles from prequel.
Set in Lyari town of Karachi, Dhurandhar isa two-part film, revolving around covert intelligence operations, inspired by real-life geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
Disclaimer: All inputs used in this article are based on Sacnilk.com
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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