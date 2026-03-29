Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 Worldwide: Hamza's story beats KGF 2, now 3rd highest-grosser in US, Canada

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 Worldwide: Ranveer Singh aka Hamza, continues to rule the box office globally with Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The film has now surpassed the lifetime earnings of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹1,042.25 crore) and Yash's KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹1,215 crore). In India, the spy-thriller sequel witnessed a growth of about 44.8% in earnings, raking in ₹ ₹62.85 crore net across 18,820 shows.
Dhurandhar 2 has so far amassed ₹778.77 crore net at the domestic box office, while its India gross stood at ₹930.44 crore on day 10. This collection was largely driven by the Hindi version of the film, which contributed ₹58 crore with an occupancy of 46.0% across 16,432 shows. The Telugu dubbed version followed with ₹3 crore (35.0% occupancy, 1,373 shows), while the Tamil one added ₹1.40 crore with a 44.0% occupancy from 676 shows. The Kannada and Malayalam versions showed modest contributions of ₹30 lakh (29.0% occupancy, 151 shows) and ₹15 lakh (30.0% occupancy, 188 shows), respectively.
Among all regions, the Delhi NCR recorded the highest show count for Dhurandhar 2 Hindi on Day 10, with 1,605 shows and an occupancy of 59.3%. It is followed by Mumbai with 1,298 shows at an average occupancy of 59.5%. Ahmedabad (830 shows), Bengaluru (644 shows), Pune (632 shows) and Surat (511 shows) also contributed to the overall collection.
On Day 10, Dhurandhar 2 recorded an occupancy of 53.87% for the Hindi 2D version. The film opened with a morning occupancy of 35.23%, which jumped to 58% in the afternoon. The upward trend continued into the evening, showing 60.15% occupancy, peaking at 62.08% during the night shows.
In overseas markets, Dhurandhar 2, helmed by Aditya Dhar, has collected ₹296 crore, taking the film’s total worldwide gross to ₹1,226.44 crore.
The action-entertainer has minted $19.40 million in North America, aided by a $1.3 million second Friday haul. With this surge, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the lifetime total of Kalki 2898 AD ($18.60 million), hitting another milestone in its record-breaking run.
Trade estimates indicate that the sequel is on track to surpass the $20.60 million lifetime total of Dhurandhar 1 by the second weekend, which would make it the second-highest-grossing Indian film in North America.
Early projections suggest that by Sunday, Dhurandhar 2 may cross the $22+ million mark set by Prabhas Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, potentially becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in North America.\
Written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in their iconic roles from prequel.
Set in Lyari town of Karachi, Dhurandhar isa two-part film, revolving around covert intelligence operations, inspired by real-life geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
Disclaimer: All inputs used in this article are based on Sacnilk.com