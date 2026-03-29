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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 (updated live): Aditya Dhar's film inches close to ₹1,000 cr mark in India

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 (updated live): Ranveer Singh led Dhurandhar 2 is predicted to beat its own record on day 11. Released on 19 March, the film is currently on its second weekend.

Sneha Biswas
Updated29 Mar 2026, 10:19 AM IST
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's sequel marks its second Sunday at the domestic box office.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's sequel marks its second Sunday at the domestic box office.
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 (updated live): Aditya Dhar's film, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is expected to smash a new record on day 11, its second Sunday. The sequel is off to a promising start at the box office in India, earning 6.15 crore net in the early hours of day 11 across 3,532 shows.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11

Day 11 earnings are majorly from the Hindi version of Dhurandhar 2. The original, Hindi version grossed 5.86 crore with an occupancy of 38.0% across 3,152 shows so far. The Telugu version has contributed 19 lakh, kickstarting the day with a 22% occupancy from 267 shows. The Tamil version has added 10 lakh with a 34.0% occupancy across 113 shows in India

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Dhurandhar 2 is likely to gross 1,000 crore in India today, as predicted by film trade analysts. Considering the early estimates, Dhurandhar 2's total India gross is now 937.70 crore, including a net collection of 784.92 crore domestically.

However, these are live data and are subject to change. The final figures will be out at the end of the day.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 fans spot Hamza’s birthday: ‘Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar’

Will Dhurandhar 2 beat Dhurandhar 1?

The Aditya Dhar film is close to surpassing the India lifetime collection of last year's Dhurandhar which minted 840.20 crore net.

Disclaimer: All inputs are taken from Sacnilk.

(this is a developing story)

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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