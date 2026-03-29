Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 (updated live): Aditya Dhar's film inches close to ₹1,000 cr mark in India

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 (updated live): Aditya Dhar's film, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is expected to smash a new record on day 11, its second Sunday. The sequel is off to a promising start at the box office in India, earning ₹ ₹6.15 crore net in the early hours of day 11 across 3,532 shows.
Day 11 earnings are majorly from the Hindi version of Dhurandhar 2. The original, Hindi version grossed ₹5.86 crore with an occupancy of 38.0% across 3,152 shows so far. The Telugu version has contributed ₹19 lakh, kickstarting the day with a 22% occupancy from 267 shows. The Tamil version has added ₹10 lakh with a 34.0% occupancy across 113 shows in India
Dhurandhar 2 is likely to gross ₹1,000 crore in India today, as predicted by film trade analysts. Considering the early estimates, Dhurandhar 2's total India gross is now ₹937.70 crore, including a net collection of ₹784.92 crore domestically.
However, these are live data and are subject to change. The final figures will be out at the end of the day.
The Aditya Dhar film is close to surpassing the India lifetime collection of last year's Dhurandhar which minted ₹ ₹840.20 crore net.
Disclaimer: All inputs are taken from Sacnilk.
(this is a developing story)