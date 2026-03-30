Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 Worldwide: Ranveer Singh's sequel beats RRR, KGF 2, Dhurandhar 1

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 Worldwide: It's been more than a week since Ranveer Singh's sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge was released, and it has already broken the record set by its prequel from last year. On day 11, the second Sunday, the film earned a massive collection of ₹68.10 crore net in India across 19,270 shows with an occupancy of 48.5%.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 The Hindi version of Dhurandhar 2 once again dominated the domestic business, contributing ₹75.60 crore gross ( ₹63 crore net) with a strong 50.0% occupancy from 16,773 shows on day 11. Among the southern markets, Telugu led with ₹3.48 crore gross ( ₹3 crore net), followed by Tamil at ₹1.73 crore gross ( ₹1.50 crore net), while Kannada and Malayalam added ₹45 lakh and ₹26 lakh gross, respectively.

With this, the film’s total India net collection has soared to ₹846.87 crore, continuing its record-breaking run at the ticket window.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Dhurandhar 2 has now amassed a collection of ₹1,361.95 crore worldwide gross. This includes 1,011.95 crore gross from the domestic market and ₹350 crore from overseas.

Considering these figures, Dhurandhar 2 has beaten its own record of Dhurandhar Part 1, which grossed ₹ ₹1,307.35 crore worldwide last year to become the highest earning Indian film of 2025. The Aditya Dhar sequel has also surpassed the lifetime earnings of SS Rajamouli's RRR ( ₹1,230 crore gross) and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹1,215 crore gross). It is now trailing behind the worldwide collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( ₹1,788.06 crore) and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule ( ₹1,742.10 crore).

Dhurandhar 2 beats Baahubali 2 in North America Previously, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh claimed that Dhurandhar 2 became the highest-grossing Indian film in North America, beating Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which held onto the top spot for the last 9 years. Adarsh took to X and wrote, “'DHURANDHAR 2' SURPASSES 'BAAHUBALI 2' IN NORTH AMERICA... #DhurandharTheRevenge [#Dhurandhar2] has scripted HISTORY in North America [#USA + #Canada]… The film has shattered the 9-year record of the iconic #Baahubali2, emerging as the HIGHEST-GROSSING #Indian film in the region. Yes, #Dhurandhar2 is the NEW EMPEROR in the North American market – and it hasn't slowed down yet!”

Reacting to the report, the Baahubali films' producer, Shobu Yarlagadda, praised Dhar and his team. Yarlagadda wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Yesterday I watched #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge and needless to say I loved it and thoroughly enjoyed the film! Happy to see it breaking all the records and setting new box office benchmarks in India and worldwide! Congratulations to the entire team! (claps emojis)”

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release Dhurandhar 2, written and directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, besides Ranveer Singh in the lead.