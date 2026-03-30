Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 Worldwide: Ranveer Singh's sequel beats RRR, KGF 2, Dhurandhar 1

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 Worldwide: It's been more than a week since Ranveer Singh's sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge was released, and it has already broken the record set by its prequel from last year. On day 11, the second Sunday, the film earned a massive collection of ₹68.10 crore net in India across 19,270 shows with an occupancy of 48.5%.
The Hindi version of Dhurandhar 2 once again dominated the domestic business, contributing ₹75.60 crore gross ( ₹63 crore net) with a strong 50.0% occupancy from 16,773 shows on day 11. Among the southern markets, Telugu led with ₹3.48 crore gross ( ₹3 crore net), followed by Tamil at ₹1.73 crore gross ( ₹1.50 crore net), while Kannada and Malayalam added ₹45 lakh and ₹26 lakh gross, respectively.
With this, the film’s total India net collection has soared to ₹846.87 crore, continuing its record-breaking run at the ticket window.
Dhurandhar 2 has now amassed a collection of ₹1,361.95 crore worldwide gross. This includes 1,011.95 crore gross from the domestic market and ₹350 crore from overseas.
Considering these figures, Dhurandhar 2 has beaten its own record of Dhurandhar Part 1, which grossed ₹ ₹1,307.35 crore worldwide last year to become the highest earning Indian film of 2025. The Aditya Dhar sequel has also surpassed the lifetime earnings of SS Rajamouli's RRR ( ₹1,230 crore gross) and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹1,215 crore gross). It is now trailing behind the worldwide collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( ₹1,788.06 crore) and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule ( ₹1,742.10 crore).
Previously, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh claimed that Dhurandhar 2 became the highest-grossing Indian film in North America, beating Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which held onto the top spot for the last 9 years. Adarsh took to X and wrote, “'DHURANDHAR 2' SURPASSES 'BAAHUBALI 2' IN NORTH AMERICA... #DhurandharTheRevenge [#Dhurandhar2] has scripted HISTORY in North America [#USA + #Canada]… The film has shattered the 9-year record of the iconic #Baahubali2, emerging as the HIGHEST-GROSSING #Indian film in the region. Yes, #Dhurandhar2 is the NEW EMPEROR in the North American market – and it hasn't slowed down yet!”
Reacting to the report, the Baahubali films' producer, Shobu Yarlagadda, praised Dhar and his team. Yarlagadda wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Yesterday I watched #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge and needless to say I loved it and thoroughly enjoyed the film! Happy to see it breaking all the records and setting new box office benchmarks in India and worldwide! Congratulations to the entire team! (claps emojis)”
Dhurandhar 2, written and directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, besides Ranveer Singh in the lead.
After wrapping up its theatrical run, the film will stream online on JioHotstar, which reportedly bought the digital rights of the film, replacing Netflix, where the first chapter is available online. Makers are yet to announce the OTT release date.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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