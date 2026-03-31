Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh-starrer becomes third highest grossing film ever in India

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest outing, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, is smashing records at the box office left, right, and centre. The film has already crossed the ₹1,000 crore gross mark in India within just 11 days, emerging as one of the fastest films to achieve this milestone, placing itself in the elite club including blockbusters like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and its prequel. Dhurandhar 2 is now the third-highest-grossing film in India.
On day 12, Dhurandhar 2 raked in a total of ₹872.17 crore net in India, with the domestic gross standing at ₹1,042.23 crore. However, the film saw a dip in earnings, going from ₹68.10 crore net on day 11 to ₹25.30 crore net on day 12 from 17,614 shows with an occupancy of 23.5%.
Overseas, the Aditya Dhar film added ₹350 crore, taking its worldwide gross to ₹1,392.23 crore. The film missed the ₹1,400 crore mark by a small margin, still trailing behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( ₹1,788.06) and Pushpa 2: The Rule ( ₹1,742.10) worldwide.
However, Dhurandhar 2 has already become the only Indian franchise to deliver two ₹1,000+ crore grossers, both domestically and worldwide.
|Movie
|India gross
|Pushpa 2 (2024)
|₹ 1,471.10 crore
|Baahubali 2 (2017)
|₹ 1,416.90 crore
|Dhurandhar 2 (2026)
|₹1,042.23 crore*
|Dhurandhar (2025)
|₹ 1,007.85 crore
|KGF Chapter 2 (2022)
|₹ 1,000.85 crore
Internationally, the film led by Ranveer Singh is setting benchmarks across multiple countries, even in those where Indian films don't have a strong hold. Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in Australia with over A$6.37 million, beating Dhurandhar (A$5.61M), Animal (A$5.02M), Pathaan (A$4.72M) and Jawan (A$4.68M).
In the UK, Dhurandhar 2 has collected £3.21 million, placing itself among the top Indian grossers in the market. Germany has witnessed a rare breakout, with the film heading towards the €1 million mark. The film has already collected €841K in just 10 days in Germany, which is already an exceptional feat in a territory traditionally dominated by Shah Rukh Khan films like Pathaan, Jawan, Dunki, and My Name Is Khan.
Dhurandhar 2 is also delivering strong business in emerging and non-traditional markets. In New Zealand, the film is nearing the NZ$1 million mark, ranking among the top Indian grossers in the region.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong has emerged as a major surprise, with Dhurandhar 2 crossing HK$1.15 million despite a limited release. Reportedly, the film has been released in just two theatres and without Chinese subtitles. Unlike films such as Dangal, which benefited from localised versions in China, Dhurandhar 2 is said to be thriving via word-of-mouth and its appeal.
Earlier, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X, formerly Twitter and called the overseas business of Dhurandhar 2 on its second weekend ‘outstanding’. He wrote, “#Xclusiv... 'DHURANDHAR 2' NEARS ₹ 350 CR *OVERSEAS* AFTER WEEKEND 2 – OUTSTANDING…#DhurandharTheRevenge | #Dhurandhar2 | #Overseas Week 1: $ 29.5 million, Weekend 2: $ 7.20 million, Fri: $ 2.10 mn, Sat: $ 2.90 mn, Sun: $ 2.20 mn, Total: $ 36.70 million [ ₹ 347.64 cr].”
Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, among others.
Disclaimer: All data used in this article are based on Sacnilk.com
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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