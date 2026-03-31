Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh-starrer becomes third highest grossing film ever in India

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest outing, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, is smashing records at the box office left, right, and centre. The film has already crossed the ₹1,000 crore gross mark in India within just 11 days, emerging as one of the fastest films to achieve this milestone, placing itself in the elite club including blockbusters like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and its prequel. Dhurandhar 2 is now the third-highest-grossing film in India.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12 On day 12, Dhurandhar 2 raked in a total of ₹872.17 crore net in India, with the domestic gross standing at ₹1,042.23 crore. However, the film saw a dip in earnings, going from ₹68.10 crore net on day 11 to ₹25.30 crore net on day 12 from 17,614 shows with an occupancy of 23.5%.

Dhurandhar 2 close to ₹ 1,400 crore mark Overseas, the Aditya Dhar film added ₹350 crore, taking its worldwide gross to ₹1,392.23 crore. The film missed the ₹1,400 crore mark by a small margin, still trailing behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( ₹1,788.06) and Pushpa 2: The Rule ( ₹1,742.10) worldwide.

However, Dhurandhar 2 has already become the only Indian franchise to deliver two ₹1,000+ crore grossers, both domestically and worldwide.

Movie India gross Pushpa 2 (2024) ₹ 1,471.10 crore Baahubali 2 (2017) ₹ 1,416.90 crore Dhurandhar 2 (2026) ₹ 1,042.23 crore* Dhurandhar (2025) ₹ 1,007.85 crore KGF Chapter 2 (2022) ₹ 1,000.85 crore

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 becomes highest-grossing Indian film ever in North America

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Internationally, the film led by Ranveer Singh is setting benchmarks across multiple countries, even in those where Indian films don't have a strong hold. Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in Australia with over A$6.37 million, beating Dhurandhar (A$5.61M), Animal (A$5.02M), Pathaan (A$4.72M) and Jawan (A$4.68M).

Dhurandhar 2 in UK, Germany In the UK, Dhurandhar 2 has collected £3.21 million, placing itself among the top Indian grossers in the market. Germany has witnessed a rare breakout, with the film heading towards the €1 million mark. The film has already collected €841K in just 10 days in Germany, which is already an exceptional feat in a territory traditionally dominated by Shah Rukh Khan films like Pathaan, Jawan, Dunki, and My Name Is Khan.

Dhurandhar 2 in New Zealand Dhurandhar 2 is also delivering strong business in emerging and non-traditional markets. In New Zealand, the film is nearing the NZ$1 million mark, ranking among the top Indian grossers in the region.

Dhurandhar 2 in Hong Kong Meanwhile, Hong Kong has emerged as a major surprise, with Dhurandhar 2 crossing HK$1.15 million despite a limited release. Reportedly, the film has been released in just two theatres and without Chinese subtitles. Unlike films such as Dangal, which benefited from localised versions in China, Dhurandhar 2 is said to be thriving via word-of-mouth and its appeal.

Earlier, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X, formerly Twitter and called the overseas business of Dhurandhar 2 on its second weekend ‘outstanding’. He wrote, “#Xclusiv... 'DHURANDHAR 2' NEARS ₹ 350 CR *OVERSEAS* AFTER WEEKEND 2 – OUTSTANDING…#DhurandharTheRevenge | #Dhurandhar2 | #Overseas Week 1: $ 29.5 million, Weekend 2: $ 7.20 million, Fri: $ 2.10 mn, Sat: $ 2.90 mn, Sun: $ 2.20 mn, Total: $ 36.70 million [ ₹ 347.64 cr].”

Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, among others.