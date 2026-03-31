Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh starrer holds strong despite weekday dip

Dhurandhar 2 continues its remarkable box office journey, even as weekday trends begin to moderate its pace.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 13 According to trade estimates from Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹19.30 crore net in India by 6 pm on Day 13 (second Tuesday), taking its total India net collection to ₹891.47 crore. Its India gross now stands at ₹1,066.97 crore, with final figures for the day still awaited.

The film is currently running across 12,852 shows nationwide, indicating a reduction in screen count compared to its peak weekend run. This drop reflects a typical weekday contraction, though the occupancy remains steady at around 26.2 per cent, suggesting sustained audience interest.

After a roaring second weekend, the film has entered a predictable weekday slowdown phase. On Day 11 (second Sunday), Dhurandhar 2 had posted a massive ₹68.10 crore with an occupancy of 48.5 per cent across over 19,000 shows. This was followed by a sharp decline on Day 12 (second Monday), where collections fell to ₹25.30 crore, alongside a drop in occupancy to 23.5 per cent.

Despite the decline, the film’s overall trajectory remains extraordinary. By the end of Day 12, it had already crossed ₹872 crore net domestically and is now inching closer to the ₹900 crore milestone. Industry observers note that very few Indian films have achieved such sustained high collections deep into their second week.

Globally, the film has already surged past ₹1,300 crore and is on track to approach ₹1,400 crore, placing it among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Its strong overseas performance, coupled with a dominant domestic run, has cemented its position as a major commercial success.

Trade analysts suggest that while weekday numbers are expected to remain moderate, the film could see another boost heading into its third weekend. The consistent footfall, even after nearly two weeks in theatres, reflects strong word-of-mouth and repeat viewership.

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The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, has also set several benchmarks during its run, including record-breaking openings and sustained high occupancy across key urban centres.

With Day 13 still ongoing at the time of reporting, final figures may push the total even higher. As it edges towards the ₹900 crore net mark in India, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to rewrite box office records, even as its pace begins to stabilise in the second week.

More about the film The film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and Manav Gohil. Several performers return to reprise their roles from the earlier instalment. The narrative centres on an undercover Indian intelligence operative who deepens his infiltration into Karachi’s criminal networks and political circles, while seeking retribution for the 26/11 attacks and facing more complex threats.

The plot is loosely influenced by a range of real-world geopolitical developments in South Asia, including Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election, and the 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation, among others.

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The film was shot alongside its first part, with principal photography commencing in July 2024 in Bangkok and wrapping up in October 2025. Filming locations spanned several regions, including Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and parts of Thailand, with certain locations used to recreate Pakistani settings.