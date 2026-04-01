Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh's film inches closer to ₹1,500 crore mark worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its quest to become the highest grossing in the history of Indian cinema across the world. The film is close to hitting ₹1,500 crore mark worldwide, trailing behind two all-time highest grossers-- Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Revenge ( ₹1,742.10 crore) and Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( ₹1,788.06 crore).

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 On day 13, Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹27.75 crore net in India across 17,883 shows with an average occupancy of 26.1%. The majority of the day 13 collection was driven by its Hindi version, which contributed ₹26 crore net with an occupancy of 27.0% across 15,568 shows. In the southern states of India, the Telugu version led with a business of ₹1 crore (20.0% occupancy, 1,302 shows), followed by Tamil at ₹55 lakh (22.0% occupancy, 684 shows) on day 13. The Kannada and Malayalam versions added ₹15 lakh and ₹5 lakh, respectively, with occupancies of 21.0% and 15.0%, on the same day.

Considering the figures, Dhurandhar 2's total India gross collections is now at ₹1,077.41 crore, including a net collections of ₹899.92 crore domestically.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Overseas, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, written and directed by Aditya Dhar, has added ₹8 crore on Day 13, taking its total overseas gross to ₹358 crore. With this, the film’s worldwide gross hit ₹1,435.41 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Dhurandhar 1 On Day 12, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹25.30 crore net from 17,614 shows, with the Hindi version adding ₹23.50 crore. While this is a strong business, it is reported to be lower than Dhurandhar Part 1, which had earned ₹30.50 crore on the same day. If true, the sequel saw an approximate dip of around 23% compared to the first instalment’s second Monday performance.

What makes this unusual is that the sequel is far ahead of other hits, including its own prequel, in overall collections. By its second Monday, Dhurandhar 2 had already crossed ₹1,042.23 crore in India gross and ₹872.17 crore in India net, with a worldwide total of ₹1,392.23 crore, including ₹350 crore from overseas markets. However, Dhurandhar Part 1 had earned ₹381.25 crore net from India and ₹588 crore worldwide by the same tenure, with ₹130.50 crore coming from overseas.

The sequel has already surpassed the lifetime earning of Dhurandhar 1.

Dhurandhar 2 ticket sale Despite this huge lead, the weekday trend tells a different story. Ticket sales data from BookMyShow shows that Dhurandhar sold around 571K tickets on its second Monday, beating Dhurandhar 2, which sold 375K tickets. Other films like Chhaava, Jawan, and Stree 2 are still behind these numbers set by Dhurandhar, last year's highest grosser.

Check out:

Movie franchise Prequel India net collection on 2nd Monday Sequel India net collection on 2nd Monday Dhurandhar ₹ 30.50 crore ₹ 25.30 crore Pushpa ₹ 4.70 crore ₹ 26.95 crore Baahubali ₹ 3.80 crore ₹ 30 crore

Usually, sequels perform better than the first part in every phase due to higher buzz and wider reach, as seen with films like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Pushpa 2: The Rule. However, Dhurandhar is a rare case where the sequel has dominated overall collections but still lags behind the original on a key weekday like the second Monday.