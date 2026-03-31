Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's sequel to enter ₹900 cr club in India

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 (updated live): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's blockbuster sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is heading towards yet another milestone in India. The film is eyeing the ₹900 crore mark in India. On day 13, the film minted ₹9.46 crore net from the early shows, bringing its net collection to ₹881.63 crore domestically.
Dhurandhar 2 is being screened across 8,433 shows in India. Its India gross collections now stand at ₹1,053.39 crore. Out of this, the film's Hindi version remained the major contributor, adding ₹9 crore (live) with an occupancy of 24.0% across 7,397 shows. The Telugu dubbed shows brought ₹29 lakh, recording an occupancy of 18.0% from 711 shows, while the Tamil ones earned ₹17 lakh with a 20.0% occupancy across 325 shows.
However, these are live data and are subject to change. The final figure will be revealed after the night shows.
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is on its blockbuster run at the box office in India and worldwide, delivering exceptional numbers since release on 19 March. After a strong start with paid previews raking in ₹43 crore, the film surged past the ₹100 crore mark on Day 1. It maintained the momentum over its opening weekend, peaking at ₹114.85 crore on Sunday. Despite the usual weekday drops, the film held its grip in its first week at a massive ₹674.17 crore net.
In the second week, the Aditya Dhar movie has continued to show impressive trends, collecting ₹41.75 crore net on Day 9, followed by a strong jump over the weekend with ₹62.85 crore net on Day 10 and ₹68.10 crore net on Day 11. As expected, collections saw a drop on weekdays, with ₹25.30 crore on Day 12, its second Monday.
However, Dhurandhar 2's second Monday earnings managed to break yet another record at the box office in India. The Ranveer Singh-starrer crossed the ₹800 crore mark in Hindi, closing in on the lifetime total of Dhurandhar ( ₹840 crore), putting it within striking distance of becoming the highest net-grossing Hindi film of all time. With this, the film has also surpassed Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule ( ₹812 crore in Hindi) in just 12 days.
The film remains in complete control at the box office with no major competition at the ticket window.
Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 has grossed ₹350 crore, pushing its worldwide collection to ₹1,392.23 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, besides Ranveer Singh in the lead.
"From playing cowboys as kids, to landing my first film #moksha to #Dhurandhar I am blessed to have been with everyone who was part of the journey. Thank you my dearest fan family for sticking with me on the ride, thank you to this incredible #Dhurandhar family @adityadharfilms @vik_now @ojas_gautam for being my pillars and of course mera Babbar sher @ranveersingh #lokeshdhar jyotideshpande shweta @castingchhabra @actormaddy @therakeshbedi @duttsanjay @preetisheel smriti this list will keep growing," Rampal wrote amid the success of the film.
"I am over the moon. Patience, Perseverance, Passion stick with them and dreams come true. @dhurandhartherevenge and of course the mesmerising @shashwatology your music is phenomenal.. the action team the fabulous @dokkaebi530 and @msjoeykim thank you for everything," he added.
Note: All inputs used in this article are from Sacnilk.com
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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