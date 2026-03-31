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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's sequel to enter ₹900 cr club in India

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's sequel, Dhurandhar 2 recently surpassed Pushpa 2's Hindi collection. It also entered the 800 crore mark, beating its own prequel record from last year.

Sneha Biswas
Published31 Mar 2026, 03:00 PM IST
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Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently on its second weekday run at the domestic box office.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently on its second weekday run at the domestic box office.
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 (updated live): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's blockbuster sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is heading towards yet another milestone in India. The film is eyeing the 900 crore mark in India. On day 13, the film minted 9.46 crore net from the early shows, bringing its net collection to 881.63 crore domestically.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13

Dhurandhar 2 is being screened across 8,433 shows in India. Its India gross collections now stand at 1,053.39 crore. Out of this, the film's Hindi version remained the major contributor, adding 9 crore (live) with an occupancy of 24.0% across 7,397 shows. The Telugu dubbed shows brought 29 lakh, recording an occupancy of 18.0% from 711 shows, while the Tamil ones earned 17 lakh with a 20.0% occupancy across 325 shows.

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However, these are live data and are subject to change. The final figure will be revealed after the night shows.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date: Ranveer's sequel bags bigger deal than Netflix

Dhurandhar 2 Hindi surpass Pushpa 2

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is on its blockbuster run at the box office in India and worldwide, delivering exceptional numbers since release on 19 March. After a strong start with paid previews raking in 43 crore, the film surged past the 100 crore mark on Day 1. It maintained the momentum over its opening weekend, peaking at 114.85 crore on Sunday. Despite the usual weekday drops, the film held its grip in its first week at a massive 674.17 crore net.

In the second week, the Aditya Dhar movie has continued to show impressive trends, collecting 41.75 crore net on Day 9, followed by a strong jump over the weekend with 62.85 crore net on Day 10 and 68.10 crore net on Day 11. As expected, collections saw a drop on weekdays, with 25.30 crore on Day 12, its second Monday.

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However, Dhurandhar 2's second Monday earnings managed to break yet another record at the box office in India. The Ranveer Singh-starrer crossed the 800 crore mark in Hindi, closing in on the lifetime total of Dhurandhar ( 840 crore), putting it within striking distance of becoming the highest net-grossing Hindi film of all time. With this, the film has also surpassed Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule ( 812 crore in Hindi) in just 12 days.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide

The film remains in complete control at the box office with no major competition at the ticket window.

Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 has grossed 350 crore, pushing its worldwide collection to 1,392.23 crore.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 1 + Dhurandhar 2 marathon shows added in Hong Kong, offers 3 breaks

Arjun Rampal pens note to fans

Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, besides Ranveer Singh in the lead.

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"From playing cowboys as kids, to landing my first film #moksha to #Dhurandhar I am blessed to have been with everyone who was part of the journey. Thank you my dearest fan family for sticking with me on the ride, thank you to this incredible #Dhurandhar family @adityadharfilms @vik_now @ojas_gautam for being my pillars and of course mera Babbar sher @ranveersingh #lokeshdhar jyotideshpande shweta @castingchhabra @actormaddy @therakeshbedi @duttsanjay @preetisheel smriti this list will keep growing," Rampal wrote amid the success of the film.

"I am over the moon. Patience, Perseverance, Passion stick with them and dreams come true. @dhurandhartherevenge and of course the mesmerising @shashwatology your music is phenomenal.. the action team the fabulous @dokkaebi530 and @msjoeykim thank you for everything," he added.

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Note: All inputs used in this article are from Sacnilk.com

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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