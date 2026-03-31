Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's sequel to enter ₹900 cr club in India

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 (updated live): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's blockbuster sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is heading towards yet another milestone in India. The film is eyeing the ₹900 crore mark in India. On day 13, the film minted ₹9.46 crore net from the early shows, bringing its net collection to ₹881.63 crore domestically.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 Dhurandhar 2 is being screened across 8,433 shows in India. Its India gross collections now stand at ₹1,053.39 crore. Out of this, the film's Hindi version remained the major contributor, adding ₹9 crore (live) with an occupancy of 24.0% across 7,397 shows. The Telugu dubbed shows brought ₹29 lakh, recording an occupancy of 18.0% from 711 shows, while the Tamil ones earned ₹17 lakh with a 20.0% occupancy across 325 shows.

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However, these are live data and are subject to change. The final figure will be revealed after the night shows.

Dhurandhar 2 Hindi surpass Pushpa 2 Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is on its blockbuster run at the box office in India and worldwide, delivering exceptional numbers since release on 19 March. After a strong start with paid previews raking in ₹43 crore, the film surged past the ₹100 crore mark on Day 1. It maintained the momentum over its opening weekend, peaking at ₹114.85 crore on Sunday. Despite the usual weekday drops, the film held its grip in its first week at a massive ₹674.17 crore net.

In the second week, the Aditya Dhar movie has continued to show impressive trends, collecting ₹41.75 crore net on Day 9, followed by a strong jump over the weekend with ₹62.85 crore net on Day 10 and ₹68.10 crore net on Day 11. As expected, collections saw a drop on weekdays, with ₹25.30 crore on Day 12, its second Monday.

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However, Dhurandhar 2's second Monday earnings managed to break yet another record at the box office in India. The Ranveer Singh-starrer crossed the ₹800 crore mark in Hindi, closing in on the lifetime total of Dhurandhar ( ₹840 crore), putting it within striking distance of becoming the highest net-grossing Hindi film of all time. With this, the film has also surpassed Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule ( ₹812 crore in Hindi) in just 12 days.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide The film remains in complete control at the box office with no major competition at the ticket window.

Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 has grossed ₹350 crore, pushing its worldwide collection to ₹1,392.23 crore.

Arjun Rampal pens note to fans Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, besides Ranveer Singh in the lead.

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"From playing cowboys as kids, to landing my first film #moksha to #Dhurandhar I am blessed to have been with everyone who was part of the journey. Thank you my dearest fan family for sticking with me on the ride, thank you to this incredible #Dhurandhar family @adityadharfilms @vik_now @ojas_gautam for being my pillars and of course mera Babbar sher @ranveersingh #lokeshdhar jyotideshpande shweta @castingchhabra @actormaddy @therakeshbedi @duttsanjay @preetisheel smriti this list will keep growing," Rampal wrote amid the success of the film.

"I am over the moon. Patience, Perseverance, Passion stick with them and dreams come true. @dhurandhartherevenge and of course the mesmerising @shashwatology your music is phenomenal.. the action team the fabulous @dokkaebi530 and @msjoeykim thank you for everything," he added.

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Note: All inputs used in this article are from Sacnilk.com