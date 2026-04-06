Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh's film joins Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 in ₹1,000 crore club

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh's sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, is now the third film to ever cross the ₹1,000 crore mark at the domestic box office. On day 18, the film, helmed by Aditya Dhar, minted ₹28.75 crore net across 14,229 shows, pushing its India gross collections to ₹1,213.74 crore and total India net collections to ₹1,013.77 crore.
Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 added ₹7 crore on Day 18, taking its total overseas gross to ₹392.00 crore. With this, the film’s worldwide gross has hit ₹1,605.74 crore, continuing its strong run in theatres.
Check it out:
|Movie
|India Net Collection
|Worldwide Gross
|Days to ₹10,00 crore net
|Dhurandhar 2
|₹1,013.77 crore
|₹1,605.74 crore
|18 Days
|Pushpa 2
|₹ 1,234.10 crore
|₹ 1,742.10 crore
|16 Days
|Baahubali 2
|₹ 1030.40 crore
|₹ 1,788 crore
|30-31 Days
On Day 18, Dhurandhar 2, led by Ranveer Singh, continued to be dominated by its original Hindi version, which led the collections with ₹27.25 crore net, registering 34% occupancy across 13,140 shows. The Telugu version of the film followed with ₹75 lakh and 28% occupancy from 522 shows, while the Tamil dubbed shows contributed ₹50 lakh with an occupancy of 31.0% across 374 shows. The Kannada version recorded ₹20 lakh in business at 24% occupancy from 127 shows, and the Malayalam version has the lowest earnings with ₹5 lakh, despite 32% occupancy across 66 shows.
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has smashed multiple records with its remarkable box office run. After becoming the highest grosser of 2025 (Dhurandhar Part 1), the sequel of the two-part film (Dhurandhar 2) opened to record-breaking numbers, delivering the biggest opening for a Bollywood film and one of the highest for any Indian title, before consolidating its position with a massive opening weekend. The film went on to become the fastest Hindi film to cross the ₹500 crore mark in just 6 days. It also emerged as the first Indian film to breach ₹850 crore and ₹900 crore net in a single language (Hindi), with the Hindi total alone now crossing the ₹900 crore mark at the domestic box office.
The film also starring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, has further crossed the ₹1,000 crore net across with all versions by Day 18, becoming the first Bollywood and third Indian film to achieve the feat, and also among the fastest ever to do so. Globally, it has surged past the ₹1,500 crore mark, entering the elite league of the highest-grossing Indian films worldwide. In international markets, particularly in North America, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film and the first to cross the $25 million mark, beating the long-standing record of Baahubali 2 ( $20.85 million).
Adding to its list of achievements, Dhurandhar 2 has also crossed 15 million ticket sales on the popular ticket-booking platform BookMyShow, becoming the first Bollywood film to achieve this feat.
Disclaimer: All inputs used in this article is based on film trade tracker Sacnilk.com
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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