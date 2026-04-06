Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh's film joins Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 in ₹1,000 crore club

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh's sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, is now the third film to ever cross the ₹1,000 crore mark at the domestic box office. On day 18, the film, helmed by Aditya Dhar, minted ₹28.75 crore net across 14,229 shows, pushing its India gross collections to ₹1,213.74 crore and total India net collections to ₹1,013.77 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18 Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 added ₹7 crore on Day 18, taking its total overseas gross to ₹392.00 crore. With this, the film’s worldwide gross has hit ₹1,605.74 crore, continuing its strong run in theatres.

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Movie India Net Collection Worldwide Gross Days to ₹ 10,00 crore net Dhurandhar 2 ₹ 1,013.77 crore ₹ 1,605.74 crore 18 Days Pushpa 2 ₹ 1,234.10 crore ₹ 1,742.10 crore 16 Days Baahubali 2 ₹ 1030.40 crore ₹ 1,788 crore 30-31 Days

On Day 18, Dhurandhar 2, led by Ranveer Singh, continued to be dominated by its original Hindi version, which led the collections with ₹27.25 crore net, registering 34% occupancy across 13,140 shows. The Telugu version of the film followed with ₹75 lakh and 28% occupancy from 522 shows, while the Tamil dubbed shows contributed ₹50 lakh with an occupancy of 31.0% across 374 shows. The Kannada version recorded ₹20 lakh in business at 24% occupancy from 127 shows, and the Malayalam version has the lowest earnings with ₹5 lakh, despite 32% occupancy across 66 shows.

Records broken by Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has smashed multiple records with its remarkable box office run. After becoming the highest grosser of 2025 (Dhurandhar Part 1), the sequel of the two-part film (Dhurandhar 2) opened to record-breaking numbers, delivering the biggest opening for a Bollywood film and one of the highest for any Indian title, before consolidating its position with a massive opening weekend. The film went on to become the fastest Hindi film to cross the ₹500 crore mark in just 6 days. It also emerged as the first Indian film to breach ₹850 crore and ₹900 crore net in a single language (Hindi), with the Hindi total alone now crossing the ₹900 crore mark at the domestic box office.

The film also starring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, has further crossed the ₹1,000 crore net across with all versions by Day 18, becoming the first Bollywood and third Indian film to achieve the feat, and also among the fastest ever to do so. Globally, it has surged past the ₹1,500 crore mark, entering the elite league of the highest-grossing Indian films worldwide. In international markets, particularly in North America, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film and the first to cross the $25 million mark, beating the long-standing record of Baahubali 2 ( $20.85 million).

Adding to its list of achievements, Dhurandhar 2 has also crossed 15 million ticket sales on the popular ticket-booking platform BookMyShow, becoming the first Bollywood film to achieve this feat.