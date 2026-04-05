Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh film storms past ₹1,000 crore in India

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's sequel, Dhurandhar 2, remains unstoppable at the ticket window on its third weekend. The film has officially hit the ₹1,000 crore mark domestically by tonight.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection day 18 as of 9 pm By Day 18, Dhurandhar 2 continues to maintain a commanding presence at the box office, screening across a massive 13,423 shows nationwide. The film has added an estimated ₹26.00 crore net so far today, reflecting its steady hold well into its third week.

With this, the total India gross has climbed to ₹1,209.98 crore, while the India net collections have reached ₹1,011.02 crore. The final domestic figures for the day, however, are still awaited, and are expected to push the totals even higher as more data comes in.

Sara Arjun pens a note to the ‘unsung heroes’ of Dhurandhar Sara Arjun took to Instagram and looked back upon her entire experience of filming the Dhurandhar duology.

She wrote, “The first time I ever met Aditya sir, there was a look in his eyes. I realised that he would do something special for cinema. At every single step of this journey, the sheer magnitude of that realisation revealed itself. But the peak detailing we all miss along the way hit me only when I looked back, after it was all said and done, and saw the army of people standing outside the frame. This post is dedicated to the unsung heroes of Durandhar 1 & 2 (sic).”

She then thanked Aditya Dhar, Shashwat Sachdev, Vikash Nowlakha, Ojas Gautam, and various others in her post.

See her full post here:

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18 as of 7 pm On Day 18 (third Sunday), the film recorded a live collection of ₹23.81 crore, running across 10,784 shows with an overall occupancy of 37.6 per cent.

Dhurandhar 2 mints ₹ 1,000 cr in India The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller has now officially crossed the ₹1,000 crore net milestone in India, a feat achieved by only a handful of films, underlining its sustained dominance well into its third week.

By its 18th day, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues an extensive theatrical run, playing across 10,128 shows. The film has added ₹22.64 crore (net) so far today. Cumulatively, its India gross now stands at ₹1,206.02 crore, while the India net has reached ₹1,007.66 crore. Final domestic figures remain awaited.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18 As per the early estimates, Dhurandhar 2 recorded an occupancy of about 24.8% in theatres on 80%. On Day 18, the film's early estimate business continued to be driven primarily by its Hindi version, adding ₹3.71 crore with an occupancy of 25% across 3,839 shows. The Tamil version contributed ₹4 lakh, also with a 25% occupancy from 67 shows, while the Telugu-dubbed shows brought in ₹7 lakh with a comparatively lower occupancy of 20% across 124 shows. Besides these languages, Dhurandhar 2 was also released in Malayalam and Kannada. However, details about these dubbed shows remain unavailable.

The early hour figures pushed Dhurandhar 2 closer to the landmark ₹1,000 crore milestone. The film's current India gross collections are ₹1,183.81 crore, including ₹988.84 crore net in India.

These are live data and are subject to change. The final figure for day 18 will be out after the night shows on Sunday.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2, KGF, Baahubali 2 Considering the latest figures, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has emerged as one of the fastest-performing titles of recent times. The film clocked ₹988.84 crore India net and ₹1,183.81 crore India gross within just 18 days, along with a strong ₹385.00 crore from overseas markets. In comparison, its prequel, Dhurandhar 1, by Aditya Dhar, had collected ₹839.90 crore net and ₹1,007.85 crore gross over a much longer 78-day run, with an additional haul of ₹299.50 crore from overseas. Interestingly, Dhurandhar 1 had a higher show count of 494,578 but a lower average occupancy of 23.1%, in comparison with the sequel.

Among other major benchmarks, Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 leads in overall totals with ₹1,234.10 crore net and ₹1,471.10 crore gross in a span of 65 days, with a much lower 24.5% occupancy. Similarly, Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion posted ₹859.70 crore and ₹1,030.37 crore net respectively over longer runs of 53 and 50 days. Despite these strong lifetime numbers, Dhurandhar 2 stands out as the fastest and most efficient performer, dominating in terms of earning speed, occupancy, and overseas contribution.

Check it out:

Movie box office collection Day India Net Collection India Gross Collection Overseas Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge 18 ₹ 988.84 crore ₹ 1,183.81 crore ₹ 385 crore Dhurandhar 78 ₹ 839.90 crore ₹ 1,007.85 crore ₹ 299.50 crore Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 65 ₹ 1,234.10 crore ₹ 1,471.10 crore ₹ 271 crore KGF Chapter 2 53 ₹ 859.70 crore ₹ 1,000.85 crore ₹ 214.15 crore Baahubali 2 The Conclusion 50 ₹ 1,030.37 crore ₹ 1,416.90 crore ₹ 371.16 crore