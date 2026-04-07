Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh's sequel narrowly misses Baahubali 2 record

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh’s historic grosser Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge was expected to surpass Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion next. However, despite closing in on the latter’s India lifetime of ₹1,030.42 crore net, the Aditya Dhar directorial fell short by a narrow margin of ₹6.65 crore. On Day 19, Dhurandhar 2 raked in ₹10 crore net from 13,736 shows nationwide, registering an occupancy of around 14.2%.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19 With this, the India net collection of the Ranveer Singh-starrer is at ₹1,023.77 crore, while the India gross has reached ₹1,225.72 crore.

Overall, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’s collections remain heavily driven by the Hindi version, which brought in ₹960.54 crore from 319,043 shows with a strong average occupancy of 41.3%. Among the dubbed versions, Telugu has emerged as the best performer with ₹40.47 crore from 21,839 shows and 37.2% occupancy. It is followed by Tamil, which has contributed ₹18.10 crore with a 31.6% occupancy across 13,264 shows. The Kannada version has added ₹2.96 crore from 1,944 shows at 26.6% occupancy, while Malayalam remains minimal with ₹1.70 crore from 2,166 shows, with an average occupancy of 25.3%.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide BO Day 19: Ranveer Singh film mints THIS much

Continuing the same trend, day 19 witnessed the Hindi business of about ₹9.50 crore net, recording an occupancy of 14% across 12,702 shows. The Telugu version followed with ₹25 lakh (occupancy of 18.0% from 509 shows), while the Tamil version added ₹15 lakh (16.0% occupancy across 337 shows). The Kannada dubbed shows contributed ₹8 lakh from 127 shows at 18% occupancy, whereas the Malayalam version fetched the lowest, ₹2 lakh, with 12% occupancy across 61 shows.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed ₹397 crore so far, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to ₹1,622.72 crore, further cementing its position as the third highest-grossing Indian film globally.

Dhurandhar 2 tops all-time BMS ticket sales Dhurandhar 2 has set yet another record. On the popular ticket-booking platform BookMyShow (BMS), the film has emerged as the biggest ticket-seller in Indian cinema history. The film recorded massive pre-sales of 14.81 lakh tickets and went on to register an all-time high of over 1.09 lakh tickets sold in a single hour, surpassing Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film continued to maintain its pace. By Day 18, it crossed the unprecedented 15 million ticket sales mark on BMS in record time, beating Jawan, Chhaava, Dhurandhar Part 1, and Animal.

Movie BookMyShow ticket sale Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge ~15.20 million Jawan 10.41 million Chhaava 10.15 million Dhurandhar 1 9.79 million Animal 9.19 million

On the box office front, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has also delivered a strong third weekend, collecting ₹75.95 crore net, driven by a solid ₹28.75 crore on Sunday. While this is among the highest third weekend totals in recent times, it trails the prequel, Dhurandhar Part 1, which still holds the all-time record with ₹95.25 crore. Other notable performers are Chhaava ( ₹59.25 crore), Animal ( ₹35.60 crore), and Jawan ( ₹34.80 crore).