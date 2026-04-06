Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's film inches close to Pushpa 2 lifetime earning

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's blockbuster, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, is onto its next target at the box office, Pushpa 2. The film recently crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark in India and the ₹1,600 crore mark worldwide. On day 19, Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹1.77 crore net from the morning shows.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19 Dhurandhar 2's current India gross total is now ₹1,215.83 crore, including a net collection of ₹ ₹1,015.54 crore. The Aditya Dhar film is running across 5,443 shows on day 19.

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On Day 19, the third Monday, Dhurandhar 2 witnessed a noticeable slowdown. But, the Hindi version continues to lead the collections at ₹1.70 crore, registering an occupancy of 11% across 5,067 shows, as per live estimates. The Telugu dubbed version contributed ₹5 lakh with a slightly better occupancy of 14% from 216 shows so far. While the Tamil shows added ₹2 lakh, it matched the Hindi occupancy at 11% across 160 shows.

These are live data and are subject to changes. The final figures will be out after the night shows.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Despite the dip in daily numbers, Dhurandhar 2 is getting close to the biggest Indian blockbusters, with its total standing at ₹1,605.74 crore at the worldwide box office. The film is likely to surpass Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 ( ₹1,742.10 crore) and Baahubali 2 ( ₹1,788 crore), needing just around ₹135–180 crore approximately more to beat their records. With its strong and sustained momentum, Dhurandhar 2 is well on track to cement its position as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. So far, only Aamir Khan's Dangal ( ₹2,070.30 crore) is Dhurandhar's ultimate target ahead.

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Movie Worldwide gross Dhurandhar 2 ₹ 1,605.74 crore Dangal ₹ 2,070.30 crore Baahubali 2 ₹ 1,788 crore Pushpa 2 ₹ 1,742.10 crore

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has delivered a record-breaking run at the box office, which will be remembered for years. After the success of Part 1, the Dhurandhar film team changed its strategy, boosting its overall business.

This time, Dhurandhar 2, written and directed by Dhar, offered paid previews for which it earned a massive ₹43 crore ahead of official release. The film followed up with a historic ₹102.55 crore on Day 1 and maintained exceptional momentum through its opening weekend, peaking at ₹114.85 crore on Sunday with an impressive 76.1% occupancy, before wrapping up its first week at ₹674.17 crore net. What stands out is the film’s consistency through the weekdays as well, with collections comfortably holding above the ₹45–65 crore range in the initial days, thanks to strong occupancy and a wide show count exceeding 20,000 screens at its peak.

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In Week 2, Dhurandhar 2 witnessed an expected drop but still earned ₹263.65 crore, majorly driven by a solid second weekend. While weekday numbers softened, the film continued to hold steady. Entering its third week, Dhurandhar 2 showed another upward trend over the weekend, collecting ₹21.55 crore on Friday, ₹25.65 crore on Saturday, and ₹28.75 crore on Sunday.

Disclaimer: All inputs are based on film tracker Sacnilk.