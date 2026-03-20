Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh film sets cinemas on fire across India, crosses ₹200 crore net

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is not just a film — it is a box office earthquake, and the numbers on Day 2 say it all.

Dhurandhar 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection The Ranveer Singh spy thriller has raked in a worldwide gross of ₹236.63 crore in just two days, with India gross standing at ₹172.63 crore and overseas collections at ₹64 crore. The net collection across 40,908 shows sits at ₹139.78 crore.

To put that in context, the film crossed the ₹100 crore mark on Day 1 alone, making it the fifth highest-grossing opening day in Indian cinema history.

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Day-by-Day Breakdown The film opened on Day 0 — paid previews — and already pulled in ₹43 crore across 19,180 shows at 30.6% occupancy. That alone was a strong signal of what was coming.

Day 1, the official opening day, was the real explosion. ₹102.55 crore net, 71.3% occupancy across 21,728 shows. Cinemas were packed.

Day 2 brought in ₹72.69 crore live — still enormous for a second day — across 22,635 shows, though occupancy naturally dipped to 57.9% as the opening weekend rush began to settle.

Hindi is doing almost all the heavy lifting — ₹71.21 crore out of the total ₹72.69 crore, with 59.3% occupancy across 21,462 shows. The film is essentially a Hindi phenomenon right now.

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Telugu is a distant second at ₹1.21 crore from 770 shows. Tamil added ₹0.25 crore. Kannada and Malayalam are barely registering, which ties back to the censor delay issue that limited their release.

The total net collection across all three days stands at ₹218.24 crore — and counting, since Day 2 figures are still live.

Ram Gopal Varma's Review for Dhurandhar: The Revenge The praise from fellow filmmakers and actors has been loud and relentless. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma did not hold back and wrote on X, "It is a horror for all filmmakers who built their careers and their fortunes on dumbed down, over the top cinema. The cinema that demanded the brain to be left at home. The cinema that was rammed down our throats full of LOUDNESS and MASALA which will be now soon on a ventilator struggling for breath (sic)."

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Read his full review here:

About The Film Dhurandhar: The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian spy operating deep undercover in Karachi under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. The story follows his rise through Lyari's criminal underworld as he works to dismantle terror networks while pursuing a deeply personal vendetta.

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Alongside Ranveer, the film brings back R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, with Sara Arjun playing his love interest. It released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Director Aditya Dhar has outdone himself — the film is packed with drama, action, unexpected twists, and an understated but powerful sense of patriotism. At nearly four hours long, it somehow never drags.

The first Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, went on to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time with a worldwide collection of ₹1,305.35 crore. The sequel, by the looks of it, is chasing those numbers — and then some.