Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh's sequel beats Fighter despite first dip in earnings

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge witnessed its first dip on Friday. The film will hit the 250 crore mark soon, beating Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2.

Sneha Biswas
Published21 Mar 2026, 07:31 AM IST
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's film beats YRF's Fighter.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's film beats YRF's Fighter.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is all the rage in the industry! The film saw a blockbuster opening day followed by a massive response to the paid preview shows. However, the Aditya Dhar film witnessed its first dip on Friday.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

On day 2, Dhurandhar 2 earned 80.72 crore from 20,125 shows across India. The Hindi version led the charts with 78.94 crore net, recording an impressive 64.3% occupancy across 19,025 shows. In comparison, the spy thriller recorded modest numbers in regional languages. While Telugu contributed 1.30 crore with 35.0% occupancy from 700 shows, Tamil added 0.44 crore with 27.0% occupancy across 356 shows. Kannada and Malayalam markets remained low, raking in 0.03 crore (45.0% occupancy, 20 shows) and 0.01 crore (13.0% occupancy, 24 shows), respectively.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer saw a drop of about 21.3% from its previous day's earnings of 102.55 crore. The film had an overall occupancy of about 62.6% in theatres on day 2.

Dhurandhar 2 beats Sikandar, The Raja Saab, Fighter

Nonetheless, the film is all set to hit the 250 crore mark domestically on Saturday. For now, Dhurandhar 2's total gross collections stand at 269.39 crore while the total net collections are 226.27 crore.

In the early hours of Friday, Dhurandhar 2 hit the 150 crore milestone at the Indian box office, beating the lifetime India collection of Salman Khan's Sikandar and Prabhas' The Raja Saab. After crossing the 200 crore mark, Dhurandhar 2 surpassed the lifetime earnings of Hrithik Roshan's Fighter ( 212 crore net). It is only behind YRF's last spy thriller, War ( 236 crore net).

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 ending explained: What happens to Jaskirat– and is Part 3 coming?

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Overseas, Dhurandhar The Revenge opened to a massive 236.63 crore on Day 1. While 145.55 crore came from the India net collection and 172.63 crore in India gross, the overseas markets contributed 64 crore to the total worldwide earnings.

In terms of paid previews, the film earned 73.85 crore worldwide. This includes 43 crore in India net, 51.60 crore in India gross, and 22.25 crore from overseas markets.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 was released on 19 March. Ahead of its release, the film earned 43 crore net from paid previews, before its blockbuster 102 crore opening day. The film recorded a 145 crore haul on day 1, defeating several big films.

The film is the direct sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released last year. It became the highest grosser of 2025.

It stars R Madhavan, Ranveer Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. It was written, directed and co-produced by the National Awardee Aditya Dhar.

Rakesh Roshan to Aditya Dhar

As Dhurandhar The Revenge continues to receive glorious reviews from celebrities, Rakesh Roshan wrote in a statement: "I just watched Aditya Dhar’s historic Dhurandhar, and it is a reminder to all of us filmmakers to pause and reset the fabric of cinema with the vision, passion and audacity with which Aditya has made Dhurandhar."

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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