Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh's sequel beats Fighter despite first dip in earnings

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is all the rage in the industry! The film saw a blockbuster opening day followed by a massive response to the paid preview shows. However, the Aditya Dhar film witnessed its first dip on Friday.
On day 2, Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹80.72 crore from 20,125 shows across India. The Hindi version led the charts with ₹78.94 crore net, recording an impressive 64.3% occupancy across 19,025 shows. In comparison, the spy thriller recorded modest numbers in regional languages. While Telugu contributed ₹1.30 crore with 35.0% occupancy from 700 shows, Tamil added ₹0.44 crore with 27.0% occupancy across 356 shows. Kannada and Malayalam markets remained low, raking in ₹0.03 crore (45.0% occupancy, 20 shows) and ₹0.01 crore (13.0% occupancy, 24 shows), respectively.
The Ranveer Singh-starrer saw a drop of about 21.3% from its previous day's earnings of ₹102.55 crore. The film had an overall occupancy of about 62.6% in theatres on day 2.
Nonetheless, the film is all set to hit the ₹250 crore mark domestically on Saturday. For now, Dhurandhar 2's total gross collections stand at ₹269.39 crore while the total net collections are ₹226.27 crore.
In the early hours of Friday, Dhurandhar 2 hit the ₹150 crore milestone at the Indian box office, beating the lifetime India collection of Salman Khan's Sikandar and Prabhas' The Raja Saab. After crossing the ₹200 crore mark, Dhurandhar 2 surpassed the lifetime earnings of Hrithik Roshan's Fighter ( ₹212 crore net). It is only behind YRF's last spy thriller, War ( ₹236 crore net).
Overseas, Dhurandhar The Revenge opened to a massive ₹236.63 crore on Day 1. While ₹145.55 crore came from the India net collection and ₹172.63 crore in India gross, the overseas markets contributed ₹64 crore to the total worldwide earnings.
In terms of paid previews, the film earned ₹73.85 crore worldwide. This includes ₹43 crore in India net, ₹51.60 crore in India gross, and ₹22.25 crore from overseas markets.
Dhurandhar 2 was released on 19 March. Ahead of its release, the film earned ₹43 crore net from paid previews, before its blockbuster ₹102 crore opening day. The film recorded a ₹145 crore haul on day 1, defeating several big films.
The film is the direct sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released last year. It became the highest grosser of 2025.
It stars R Madhavan, Ranveer Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. It was written, directed and co-produced by the National Awardee Aditya Dhar.
As Dhurandhar The Revenge continues to receive glorious reviews from celebrities, Rakesh Roshan wrote in a statement: "I just watched Aditya Dhar’s historic Dhurandhar, and it is a reminder to all of us filmmakers to pause and reset the fabric of cinema with the vision, passion and audacity with which Aditya has made Dhurandhar."
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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