Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's sequel starts strong, hits ₹150 crore mark

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's spy-thriller sequel was released on Thursday, opening to a blockbuster response at the box office. Day 2 witnessed a new record as the Aditya Dhar film crossed 150 crore mark in India.

Sneha Biswas
Updated20 Mar 2026, 09:23 AM IST
Dhurandhar 2 is titled as Dhurandhar The Revenge.
Dhurandhar 2 is titled as Dhurandhar The Revenge.(X)

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated release of 2025, Dhurandhar 2 began day 2 at the box office on a positive note. With morning shows starting as early as 6-7 am in several regions, Dhurandhar 2 has already minted 5.20 crore on day 2.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

For the unversed, the figures are based on live data and are subject to change. Considering the latest numbers, Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar The Revenge, grossed 172.63 crore. The net total is now at 150.75 crore.

The film has bagged 12,873 shows across India.

The final collection for day 2 is yet to be reported.

All inputs in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com

(this is a developing story)

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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