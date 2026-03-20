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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's sequel starts strong, hits ₹150 crore mark

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's spy-thriller sequel was released on Thursday, opening to a blockbuster response at the box office. Day 2 witnessed a new record as the Aditya Dhar film crossed 150 crore mark in India.

Sneha Biswas
Updated20 Mar 2026, 09:23 AM IST
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Dhurandhar 2 is titled as Dhurandhar The Revenge.
Dhurandhar 2 is titled as Dhurandhar The Revenge.(X)
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated release of 2025, Dhurandhar 2 began day 2 at the box office on a positive note. With morning shows starting as early as 6-7 am in several regions, Dhurandhar 2 has already minted 5.20 crore on day 2.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

For the unversed, the figures are based on live data and are subject to change. Considering the latest numbers, Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar The Revenge, grossed 172.63 crore. The net total is now at 150.75 crore.

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The film has bagged 12,873 shows across India.

The final collection for day 2 is yet to be reported.

All inputs in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com

(this is a developing story)

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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