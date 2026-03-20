Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's sequel starts strong, hits ₹150 crore mark

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated release of 2025, Dhurandhar 2 began day 2 at the box office on a positive note. With morning shows starting as early as 6-7 am in several regions, Dhurandhar 2 has already minted ₹ ₹5.20 crore on day 2.
For the unversed, the figures are based on live data and are subject to change. Considering the latest numbers, Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar The Revenge, grossed ₹172.63 crore. The net total is now at ₹ ₹150.75 crore.
The film has bagged 12,873 shows across India.
The final collection for day 2 is yet to be reported.
All inputs in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com
(this is a developing story)