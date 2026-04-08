Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's film inches closer to crossing Pushpa 2 in India

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, is now the second-highest-grossing Indian film in India. The film, written and directed by Aditya Dhar, trails behind Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule ( ₹1,234.10 crore net).
On day 20, Dhurandhar 2 raked in ₹10.10 crore across 13,554 domestic shows. The film continues to be largely driven by Hindi, which contributed ₹9.50 crore with 14% occupancy across 12,534 shows on day 20. Among the southern markets, Telugu led with ₹35 lakh (19.0% occupancy, 516 shows), followed by Tamil with ₹15 lakh (16.0%, 327 shows). Kannada added ₹8 lakh with 19% occupancy from 125 shows, while Malayalam dubbed shows raked in ₹2 crore with 13% occupancy across 52 shows.
With this, Dhurandhar 2's India gross collections stand at ₹1,237.21 crore, including a net collection of ₹1,033.37 crore. The film surpassed Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's earnings on day 20.
Overseas, the Ranveer Singh-starrer added ₹4 crore on Day 20, taking its worldwide collection to ₹404 crore. The worldwide gross of Dhurandhar 2 stands at ₹1,641.21 crore.
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its record-breaking run at the box office. The film held a double-digit streak in Hindi for 18 days before adding ₹9.50 crore on Day 19, its third Monday, marking a strong hold rather than the usual drop.
After its third weekend run, where the film peaked with ₹27.25 crore (Hindi) on Day 18, Dhurandhar 2's weekday dip has been minimal. The sequel of the spy-thriller maintained its pace and went on to beat Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which had collected ₹7.95 crore on its third Monday.
Check more collections
|Movie
|Third Monday India net (Hindi)
|Dhurandhar Part 1
|₹ 16.50 crore
|Dhurandhar Part 2: The Revenge
|₹ 9.50 crore
|Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2
|₹ 10.50 crore
|Baahubali 2 The Conclusion
|₹ 7.95 crore
|Chhaava
|₹ 7.75 crore
Dhurandhar 2, which has already smashed multiple records, now has its Hindi net standing at ₹960.54 crore. The film needs ₹39.46 crore to hit the ₹1,000 crore mark (for Hindi version). It is predicted to achieve this feat within the next 4–6 days, becoming the first Hindi film to do so. With no major competition until Bhooth Bangla arrives on April 17, Dhurandhar 2 is enjoying a clear run to maximise its time at the ticket window.
On the other hand, the film’s worldwide gross has crossed the ₹1,600 crore mark, now contenting with Pushpa 2: The Rule for the top spot. Despite entering its third week, Dhurandhar 2 continues to command over 12,700 shows. Unlike other sequels, it has reportedly retained over 55% of its peak showcasing.
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge was released on 19 March. It is backed by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.
Disclaimer: All inputs used in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com