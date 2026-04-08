Subscribe

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's film inches closer to crossing Pushpa 2 in India

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's film, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge recently surpassed the India net collection of Baahubali 2. The film is now competing with Pushpa 2 for the top spot in Indian films.

Sneha Biswas
Updated8 Apr 2026, 07:36 AM IST
Dhurandhar 2 scene featuring lead actor Ranveer Singh.
Dhurandhar 2 scene featuring lead actor Ranveer Singh.(Screengrab from YouTube/JioStudios)
Advertisement
AI Quick Read

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, is now the second-highest-grossing Indian film in India. The film, written and directed by Aditya Dhar, trails behind Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule ( 1,234.10 crore net).

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20

On day 20, Dhurandhar 2 raked in 10.10 crore across 13,554 domestic shows. The film continues to be largely driven by Hindi, which contributed 9.50 crore with 14% occupancy across 12,534 shows on day 20. Among the southern markets, Telugu led with 35 lakh (19.0% occupancy, 516 shows), followed by Tamil with 15 lakh (16.0%, 327 shows). Kannada added 8 lakh with 19% occupancy from 125 shows, while Malayalam dubbed shows raked in 2 crore with 13% occupancy across 52 shows.

Advertisement

With this, Dhurandhar 2's India gross collections stand at 1,237.21 crore, including a net collection of 1,033.37 crore. The film surpassed Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's earnings on day 20.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 20 (updated live): Ranveer's film mints this amount

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide

Overseas, the Ranveer Singh-starrer added 4 crore on Day 20, taking its worldwide collection to 404 crore. The worldwide gross of Dhurandhar 2 stands at 1,641.21 crore.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its record-breaking run at the box office. The film held a double-digit streak in Hindi for 18 days before adding 9.50 crore on Day 19, its third Monday, marking a strong hold rather than the usual drop.

Dhurandhar 2 3rd Monday India net collection vs Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2

After its third weekend run, where the film peaked with 27.25 crore (Hindi) on Day 18, Dhurandhar 2's weekday dip has been minimal. The sequel of the spy-thriller maintained its pace and went on to beat Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which had collected 7.95 crore on its third Monday.

Advertisement

Check more collections

MovieThird Monday India net (Hindi)
Dhurandhar Part 1 16.50 crore
Dhurandhar Part 2: The Revenge 9.50 crore
Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 10.50 crore
Baahubali 2 The Conclusion 7.95 crore
Chhaava 7.75 crore

Dhurandhar 2, which has already smashed multiple records, now has its Hindi net standing at 960.54 crore. The film needs 39.46 crore to hit the 1,000 crore mark (for Hindi version). It is predicted to achieve this feat within the next 4–6 days, becoming the first Hindi film to do so. With no major competition until Bhooth Bangla arrives on April 17, Dhurandhar 2 is enjoying a clear run to maximise its time at the ticket window.

Also Read | Bhooth Bangla release date postponed as Dhurandhar 2 storms box office

On the other hand, the film’s worldwide gross has crossed the 1,600 crore mark, now contenting with Pushpa 2: The Rule for the top spot. Despite entering its third week, Dhurandhar 2 continues to command over 12,700 shows. Unlike other sequels, it has reportedly retained over 55% of its peak showcasing.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge was released on 19 March. It is backed by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Disclaimer: All inputs used in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

EntertainmentBollywood NewsBollywood Films
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's film inches closer to crossing Pushpa 2 in India
Read Next Story