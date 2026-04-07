Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20 (updated live): Will Ranveer Singh's sequel beat Baahubali 2 today?

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20 (updated live): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, continues its steady run at the box office, nearing close to the lifetime earnings of Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in India. On day 20, the film clocked an estimated ₹1.53 crore net from the early shows, pushing its India net total to ₹1,025.30 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20 Dhurandhar 2's India gross collection now stands at ₹1,227.52 crore. It still trails behind the lifetime earnings of Pushpa 2: The Rule in India ( ₹1,234.10 crore).

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On Day 20, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge recorded modest footfalls across languages, with Hindi shows leading the charge. The Hindi version has contributed ₹1.48 crore from 4,480 shows with an occupancy of 10% on day 20 so far. The Tamil version has added ₹2 lakh from 74 shows, registering 12% occupancy, while the Telugu dubbed version has collected ₹3 lakh from 155 shows with an occupancy of 15%.

While these are live data, the figures are subject to change. The final numbers for day 20 earnings will be out after the night shows.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 19: Ranveer film narrowly misses Baahubali 2 record

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Overseas, details about Dhurandhar 2's earnings are awaited for day 20. The film added ₹6 crore on Day 19, taking its overseas gross to ₹400 crore. With this, the film’s worldwide gross has surged to ₹1,625.72 crore, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

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Dhurandhar 2 success Dhurandhar 2 is the final installment of the two-part film by Aditya Dhar who serves as the writer, director and co-producer.

The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil.

Aditya Dhar lauds Dhurandhar composer Shashwat Sachdev Celebrating the success of the film, Aditya Dhar penned a long post for the film composer Shashwat Sachdev. Taking to social media, Dhar revealed Sachdev composed 9 songs of Dhurandhar Part 1 in just 9 days, including the background music work in 6 days.

He further added that 14 songs in Dhurandhar 2 were wrapped up in just 11 days. Dhar wrote, “Here’s to Shashwat Sachdev. Some collaborations go beyond work, they become deeply personal. Sha has been that for me. Not just the music composer of Dhurandhar but someone I see as a younger brother, someone I’ve shared chaos, silence, ideas and some of the most intense creative days with. What he’s done on this film still doesn’t feel real when I say it out loud. 9 songs in 9 days for Dhurandhar Part 1, with the entire BGM done in 6 days. And then Dhurandhar Part 2, 14 songs in 11 days, BGM in 3."

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“At that speed, at that scale, with that kind of emotional depth and that kind of extraordinary quality, it’s beyond crazy. And what makes it even more unreal is how both the albums, released within a span of 3 months, reached top global charts, with almost every song being loved and celebrated, something that’s an absolute rarity for any film in the world,” he said, continuing appreciation for Shashwat Sachdev.

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Disclaimer: All inputs used in this article are from Sacnilk

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