Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 21 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's film away from top spot in India

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 21 (updated live): 2026's blockbuster hit Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has already become the highest grosser of the year. However, it is still far from becoming the highest-grossing film in the history of Indian cinema, trailing behind Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule at the box office. On day 21, Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, kicked off morning shows, raking in ₹3.39 crore net from 7,891 domestic shows.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 21 The Aditya Dhar film continues its second Wednesday run, taking its total India gross to ₹1,241.21 crore, while the India net collection stands at ₹1,036.76 crore so far. For now, day 21 earnings are led by the Hindi version of Dhurandhar 2 with ₹3.24 crore, recording an occupancy of 12% across 7,449 shows. The Tamil dubbed version contributed ₹6 lakh with a 15% occupancy from 187 shows, while the Telugu shows added ₹9 lakh with an occupancy of 16% across 255 shows.

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Dhurandhar 2 was also released in Kannada and Malayalam languages. Details about these shows are awaited.

Please note that these are live estimates sourced from Sacnilk and are subject to change as more shows are reported. The final figures will be confirmed once the night shows are over.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide At the worldwide box office, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films, raking in ₹1,641.21 crore in gross collections within 21 days. This includes ₹1,237.21 crore from India and ₹404 crore from

The film has already surpassed the overseas haul of its last year's prequel, Dhurandhar ( ₹299.50 crore), by a considerable margin in a shorter time period. It has also outperformed Allu Arjun Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2, which collected ₹271 crore overseas, and edged past Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( ₹371.16 crore), maintaining a strong pace internationally.

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Also Read | Deepika Padukone watched Dhurandhar 2: Actress claps back at trolls

About Dhurandhar 2 casting Dhurandhar 2 is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar.

The film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer film inches close to Pushpa 2

Talking about the casting of the film, on Wednesday, Aditya Dhar penned a note for Mukesh Chabbra. Chabbra is the casting director of the two-part film.

Dhar wrote on X, “Here’s to Mukesh Chhabra, the man who saw Dhurandhar long before I truly did. There are people who come into a film and do their job and then there are people who quietly reshape the film itself. Mukesh was the latter. From the very first narration, he believed in the scale, the ambition, the sheer possibility of Dhurandhar far more than I did. Where I was cautious, he was fearless. Where I was thinking within limits, he pushed me to think bigger, not just in numbers, but in depth, in detail, in truth.”

Dhar recalled the casting setbacks and added, “My only brief to him was simple: bring me great actors, new or old, big or small, it doesn’t matter. And he turned that into a mission.”

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