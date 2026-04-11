Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer Singh's film remains rock steady, second-highest ticket seller

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer Singh's hit sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, continued its run at the box office, entering its 4th week with minimal drop. The film helmed by Aditya Dhar earned a net of ₹6.70 crore across 8,492 shows on day 23, pushing its India gross collections to ₹1,263.26 crore and India net collection to ₹1,055.12 crore.
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge saw a drop of approximately 6.3% on its fourth Friday, Day 23. After collecting ₹7.15 crore on Day 22, the film remained extremely steady. Occupancy rose from 12.3% on Thursday to 13.2% on Friday, confirming improved footfalls as the film heads into the weekend.
The film had previously closed its third week at a strong ₹110.60 crore, and the fourth Friday performance suggests that Dhurandhar 2 is likely to witness a weekend spike once again.
On Day 23, Dhurandhar 2's earnings continued to be driven predominantly by its Hindi version, which contributed ₹6.50 crore to the daily total, at an average occupancy of 13% across 8,174 shows. Among the southern markets, the Telugu version led the pack with ₹9 lakh from 201 shows at 14% occupancy, followed by Tamil shows, which clocked ₹7 lakh with a stronger 34% occupancy across 74 shows. The Kannada version added ₹3 lakh with 17% occupancy from 37 shows, while Malayalam, despite a limited release of just 6 shows, recorded the highest occupancy of 46%, raking in ₹1 lakh.
Dhurandhar 2 has entered its fourth Friday with a steady pace, trending almost neck-and-neck with its previous day’s collections. As the film transitions from Day 22 to Day 23, the film retained nearly 98% of its Thursday momentum during morning and afternoon shows, especially across urban multiplex circuits where its brand value was at peak levels.
Going by BookMyShow, Dhurandhar 2 reflects remarkable consistency throughout the day as follows:
7–8 AM: 1,630 tickets (down 8.4% from 1,780)
8–9 AM: 3,470 tickets (up 2% from 3,400)
11 AM–12 PM: 7,950 tickets (just 1% lower than 8,030)
1–2 PM: 8,380 tickets (marginal 3% growth over Thursday)
By 2 PM, the film had sold 41,730 tickets, compared to 42,460 tickets yesterday, recording a 98.3% retention rate.
On BookMyShow, Dhurandhar 2 has so far sold 16.52 million tickets, joining an elite league of top-performing films on the platform. It became the second-highest ticket seller on the platform, ranking just behind Pushpa 2: The Rule (18.62M tickets). It has surpassed big releases like Kantara Chapter 1 (12.89M), Kalki 2898 AD (12.21M) and Dhurandhar (11.04M).
Despite a slowdown, Dhurandhar 2 marked third-week sales of 1.58 million tickets, placing it among the top 5 highest third-week performers in the history of BookMyShow.
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge added ₹2 crore on day 23 at the international market. Currently, the film's worldwide gross collection is at ₹1,671.26 crore, including an overseas gross of ₹408 crore.
Dhurandhar 2, led by Ranveer Singh, was released on 19 March. It is backed by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios.
Disclaimer: All inputs are from Sacnilk.com
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