Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer Singh's film remains rock steady, second-highest ticket seller

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer Singh's hit sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, continued its run at the box office, entering its 4th week with minimal drop. The film helmed by Aditya Dhar earned a net of ₹6.70 crore across 8,492 shows on day 23, pushing its India gross collections to ₹1,263.26 crore and India net collection to ₹1,055.12 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23 Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge saw a drop of approximately 6.3% on its fourth Friday, Day 23. After collecting ₹7.15 crore on Day 22, the film remained extremely steady. Occupancy rose from 12.3% on Thursday to 13.2% on Friday, confirming improved footfalls as the film heads into the weekend.

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The film had previously closed its third week at a strong ₹110.60 crore, and the fourth Friday performance suggests that Dhurandhar 2 is likely to witness a weekend spike once again.

On Day 23, Dhurandhar 2's earnings continued to be driven predominantly by its Hindi version, which contributed ₹6.50 crore to the daily total, at an average occupancy of 13% across 8,174 shows. Among the southern markets, the Telugu version led the pack with ₹9 lakh from 201 shows at 14% occupancy, followed by Tamil shows, which clocked ₹7 lakh with a stronger 34% occupancy across 74 shows. The Kannada version added ₹3 lakh with 17% occupancy from 37 shows, while Malayalam, despite a limited release of just 6 shows, recorded the highest occupancy of 46%, raking in ₹1 lakh.

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Dhurandhar 2 ticket sale Dhurandhar 2 has entered its fourth Friday with a steady pace, trending almost neck-and-neck with its previous day’s collections. As the film transitions from Day 22 to Day 23, the film retained nearly 98% of its Thursday momentum during morning and afternoon shows, especially across urban multiplex circuits where its brand value was at peak levels.

Going by BookMyShow, Dhurandhar 2 reflects remarkable consistency throughout the day as follows:

7–8 AM: 1,630 tickets (down 8.4% from 1,780)

8–9 AM: 3,470 tickets (up 2% from 3,400)

11 AM–12 PM: 7,950 tickets (just 1% lower than 8,030)

1–2 PM: 8,380 tickets (marginal 3% growth over Thursday)

By 2 PM, the film had sold 41,730 tickets, compared to 42,460 tickets yesterday, recording a 98.3% retention rate.

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Dhurandhar 2 beats Kantara Chapter 1, Kalki 2898 AD at BookMyShow On BookMyShow, Dhurandhar 2 has so far sold 16.52 million tickets, joining an elite league of top-performing films on the platform. It became the second-highest ticket seller on the platform, ranking just behind Pushpa 2: The Rule (18.62M tickets). It has surpassed big releases like Kantara Chapter 1 (12.89M), Kalki 2898 AD (12.21M) and Dhurandhar (11.04M).

Despite a slowdown, Dhurandhar 2 marked third-week sales of 1.58 million tickets, placing it among the top 5 highest third-week performers in the history of BookMyShow.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge added ₹2 crore on day 23 at the international market. Currently, the film's worldwide gross collection is at ₹1,671.26 crore, including an overseas gross of ₹408 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2, led by Ranveer Singh, was released on 19 March. It is backed by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Disclaimer: All inputs are from Sacnilk.com