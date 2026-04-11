Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh film storms past ₹1,200 cr in India, shows strong weekend surge

A relentless box office performer, Dhurandhar 2 shows no signs of slowing even into its fourth week.
The Hindi action sequel added an estimated ₹8.31 crore (net) on Day 24 (fourth Saturday) as of early evening (6 pm), pushing its total India net collection to ₹1,063.73 crore. The film’s India gross now stands at ₹1,273.43 crore, with final figures for the day still awaited.
Despite a reduction in screen count to 5,682 shows, the film recorded a notable jump in occupancy to 22 per cent, up from 13.2 per cent on Day 23, indicating a weekend surge.
On Friday (Day 23), the film had collected ₹7.00 crore from 8,492 shows, but Saturday’s growth suggests sustained audience interest. The overall occupancy for Day 24 stood at 29.38 per cent, with morning shows at 22.38 per cent and afternoon screenings rising sharply to 36.38 per cent. Evening and night figures are expected to further bolster the day’s total.
Produced by Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film is the concluding chapter in the Dhurandhar duology. It stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and Manav Gohil, with several returning from the first instalment.
The narrative follows an undercover Indian intelligence operative navigating Karachi’s criminal networks and political corridors while seeking retribution linked to the 26/11 attacks. The storyline weaves in elements inspired by real-world developments in South Asia, including Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election and the 2016 demonetisation drive, lending the film a layered geopolitical backdrop.
Shot extensively across India and Thailand, with locations such as Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh doubling for cross-border settings, the film was mounted on a large scale. Principal photography began in July 2024 and wrapped in October 2025. The soundtrack is composed by Shashwat Sachdev, continuing his association with the franchise. At 229 minutes, the film ranks among the longest Indian productions to date.
Released worldwide on 19 March 2026, coinciding with Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid festivities, the film capitalised on the holiday window to deliver a historic opening. It crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark globally within its first week and has since broken multiple records.
At present, Dhurandhar 2 stands as the third-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, the second-highest-grossing Hindi-language film globally and the highest-grossing Hindi film domestically. It is also the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film and the top-performing Indian release of 2026 so far, underlining its enduring theatrical pull nearly a month after release.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.