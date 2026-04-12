Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh's sequel sees massive jump in earnings before beating Pushpa 2

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 24: Actor Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has once again proved its dominance at the box office. On day 24, the film witnessed a massive increase of about 92.9% in its earnings from the previous day’s ₹7 crore. The Aditya Dhar film, which was screened across 8,244 shows on day 24 in India, has reached ₹1,279.80 crore as its India total gross, including a net collection of ₹1,068.92 crore domestically. The film still trails the highest-grossing title in Indian film history, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which recorded an India net collection of ₹1,234.10 crore.
On Day 24, Dhurandhar 2 continued its momentum driven by its Hindi version, which contributed ₹13 crore with an average occupancy of 24% across 7,929 shows. Among the southern markets, the Telugu version led in terms of collections, adding ₹24 lakh from 198 shows at 21% occupancy, while Tamil delivered a strong performance in terms of footfalls, registering ₹17 lakh with an impressive 59% occupancy across 73 shows. The Kannada version chipped in with ₹8 lakh at 25% occupancy from 38 shows, whereas Malayalam, despite only 6 shows, recorded the highest occupancy of the day at 56%, adding ₹1 lakh to the total earnings of Day 24.
Worldwide, the film added ₹3.50 crore on Day 24, taking its total overseas gross to ₹411.50 crore. Considering this figure, Dhurandhar 2 has now pushed its worldwide gross collection to ₹1,691.30 crore so far. The film needs
Dhurandhar 2, led by Ranveer Singh, is also behind Pushpa 2 at the global box office, which has amassed a massive ₹1,742.10 crore worldwide gross, including ₹1,471.10 crore from India and ₹271 crore from overseas markets.
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has recently broken yet another record at the box office, becoming the first-ever film to cross the ₹10,00 crore net mark in Hindi at the Indian box office. The action spectacle achieved this milestone in just 24 days, aided by word-of-mouth and sustained audience demand. Not only is it the first Hindi film to hit this benchmark, but it also stands as the first film in Indian cinema to cross ₹1,000 crore net in a single language.
Released on 19 March, Dhurandhar 2 witnessed a glorious start, including a ₹600+ crore opening week. The film went on to maintain exceptional momentum across subsequent weeks with minimal drops.
The Hindi version contributed the record-breaking numbers majorly, while the film’s all-language India (incl Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada) net stands at approximately ₹1,065 crore, making it the second-highest-grossing film in India in terms of net collection. With a worldwide gross surpassing ₹1,600 crore, Dhurandhar 2 has firmly placed itself among the all-time top global grossers.
Dhurandhar 2 also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil.
It is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.
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