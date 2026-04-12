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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh's sequel sees massive jump in earnings before beating Pushpa 2

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh's sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is trailing behind Pushpa 2 at the domestic and international box office. The film helmed by Aditya Dhar, saw about 92.9% jump from day 23 ( 7 crore).

Sneha Biswas
Updated12 Apr 2026, 10:11 AM IST
Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun in a scene from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.
Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun in a scene from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 24: Actor Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has once again proved its dominance at the box office. On day 24, the film witnessed a massive increase of about 92.9% in its earnings from the previous day’s 7 crore. The Aditya Dhar film, which was screened across 8,244 shows on day 24 in India, has reached 1,279.80 crore as its India total gross, including a net collection of 1,068.92 crore domestically. The film still trails the highest-grossing title in Indian film history, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which recorded an India net collection of 1,234.10 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 24

On Day 24, Dhurandhar 2 continued its momentum driven by its Hindi version, which contributed 13 crore with an average occupancy of 24% across 7,929 shows. Among the southern markets, the Telugu version led in terms of collections, adding 24 lakh from 198 shows at 21% occupancy, while Tamil delivered a strong performance in terms of footfalls, registering 17 lakh with an impressive 59% occupancy across 73 shows. The Kannada version chipped in with 8 lakh at 25% occupancy from 38 shows, whereas Malayalam, despite only 6 shows, recorded the highest occupancy of the day at 56%, adding 1 lakh to the total earnings of Day 24.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide

Worldwide, the film added 3.50 crore on Day 24, taking its total overseas gross to 411.50 crore. Considering this figure, Dhurandhar 2 has now pushed its worldwide gross collection to 1,691.30 crore so far. The film needs

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Dhurandhar 2, led by Ranveer Singh, is also behind Pushpa 2 at the global box office, which has amassed a massive 1,742.10 crore worldwide gross, including 1,471.10 crore from India and 271 crore from overseas markets.

Box office records broken by Dhurandhar 2

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has recently broken yet another record at the box office, becoming the first-ever film to cross the 10,00 crore net mark in Hindi at the Indian box office. The action spectacle achieved this milestone in just 24 days, aided by word-of-mouth and sustained audience demand. Not only is it the first Hindi film to hit this benchmark, but it also stands as the first film in Indian cinema to cross 1,000 crore net in a single language.

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Released on 19 March, Dhurandhar 2 witnessed a glorious start, including a 600+ crore opening week. The film went on to maintain exceptional momentum across subsequent weeks with minimal drops.

The Hindi version contributed the record-breaking numbers majorly, while the film’s all-language India (incl Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada) net stands at approximately 1,065 crore, making it the second-highest-grossing film in India in terms of net collection. With a worldwide gross surpassing 1,600 crore, Dhurandhar 2 has firmly placed itself among the all-time top global grossers.

Dhurandhar 2 also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil.

It is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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