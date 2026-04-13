Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh's film all set to beat Pushpa 2 worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge once again witnessed a successful weekend with an earning of ₹14.75 crore on day 25 in India. The sequel helmed by Aditya Dhar witnessed a growth of about 9.3% from day 24 ( ₹13.50 crore).
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to draw the majority of its earnings from Hindi, which contributed ₹14.25 crore with 25% occupancy across 10,330 shows. Among other languages, the Telugu-dubbed version led with ₹25 lakh (22.0% occupancy, 247 shows), followed by Tamil shows at ₹15 lakh (49.0%, 88 shows). Kannada added ₹9 lakh with 24.0% occupancy from 55 shows, while Malayalam screenings raked in ₹1 lakh, with a high 57.0% occupancy due to limited 7 shows.
With this, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge collected a net of ₹14.75 crore across 10,727 shows on day 25. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹1,297.48 crore and total India net collections to ₹1,083.67 crore so far.
Released on 19 March 2026, Dhurandhar 2 witnessed a classic blockbuster trajectory, with strong weekday holds, followed by weekend surges. After a massive opening week of ₹674.17 crore, the film consistently witnessed spikes on Saturdays and Sundays, peaking at ₹113 crore and ₹114.85 crore in its first weekend. It was followed by ₹62.85 crore and ₹68.10 crore in the second weekend, and ₹25.65 crore and ₹28.25 crore in the third. Even in its fourth week, the trend remained the same. The film collections jumped from ₹7 crore on Day 23 (fourth Friday) to ₹13.50 crore on Day 24 (fourth Saturday) and further to ₹14.75 crore on Day 25 (fourth Sunday).
Overseas, the Ranveer Singh-starrer collected ₹4 crore on Day 25, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹415.50 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection is now at ₹1,712.98 crore.
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has scripted history once again by becoming the first Bollywood film to cross the ₹1,700 crore mark worldwide in its initial (Phase 1) theatrical run. The last instalment of the two-part film has achieved the milestone in just 25 days. The film’s strong Day 25 momentum, backed by higher Sunday ticket sales and sustained occupancy, pushed it past the ₹1,700 crore mark recently.
Driven by its Hindi collection majorly, which alone has crossed the ₹1,000 crore net mark, Dhurandhar 2 has redefined benchmarks for Hindi-original releases. What makes the feat more significant is its overseas run, where the film has crossed ₹400 crore without a Gulf release, yet dominating key international markets. Compared to earlier benchmarks like Dangal, whose global total was mainly contributed by a later China release, Dhurandhar 2 has achieved this scale purely within its primary theatrical window.
Dhurandhar 2 is expected to beat Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 soon at the worldwide box office.
Check:
|Movie
|Worldwide gross
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
|₹ 1,788.06 crore
|Pushpa 2: The Rule
|₹ 1,742.10 crore
|Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge
|₹ 1,712.98 crore
|Dhurandhar 1
|₹ 1,307.35 crore
|Dangal (Excluding China / Phase 1)
|₹ 765 crore
Dhurandhar 2 didn't release in China. The film's release was blocked in the Gulf countries-- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE-- due to anti-Pakistan content.
Disclaimer: All inputs are based on Sacnilk.com
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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