Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh's film all set to beat Pushpa 2 worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge once again witnessed a successful weekend with an earning of ₹14.75 crore on day 25 in India. The sequel helmed by Aditya Dhar witnessed a growth of about 9.3% from day 24 ( ₹13.50 crore).

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25 Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to draw the majority of its earnings from Hindi, which contributed ₹14.25 crore with 25% occupancy across 10,330 shows. Among other languages, the Telugu-dubbed version led with ₹25 lakh (22.0% occupancy, 247 shows), followed by Tamil shows at ₹15 lakh (49.0%, 88 shows). Kannada added ₹9 lakh with 24.0% occupancy from 55 shows, while Malayalam screenings raked in ₹1 lakh, with a high 57.0% occupancy due to limited 7 shows.

With this, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge collected a net of ₹14.75 crore across 10,727 shows on day 25. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹1,297.48 crore and total India net collections to ₹1,083.67 crore so far.

Dhurandhar 2's performance recap Released on 19 March 2026, Dhurandhar 2 witnessed a classic blockbuster trajectory, with strong weekday holds, followed by weekend surges. After a massive opening week of ₹674.17 crore, the film consistently witnessed spikes on Saturdays and Sundays, peaking at ₹113 crore and ₹114.85 crore in its first weekend. It was followed by ₹62.85 crore and ₹68.10 crore in the second weekend, and ₹25.65 crore and ₹28.25 crore in the third. Even in its fourth week, the trend remained the same. The film collections jumped from ₹7 crore on Day 23 (fourth Friday) to ₹13.50 crore on Day 24 (fourth Saturday) and further to ₹14.75 crore on Day 25 (fourth Sunday).

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Overseas, the Ranveer Singh-starrer collected ₹4 crore on Day 25, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹415.50 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection is now at ₹1,712.98 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has scripted history once again by becoming the first Bollywood film to cross the ₹1,700 crore mark worldwide in its initial (Phase 1) theatrical run. The last instalment of the two-part film has achieved the milestone in just 25 days. The film’s strong Day 25 momentum, backed by higher Sunday ticket sales and sustained occupancy, pushed it past the ₹1,700 crore mark recently.

Driven by its Hindi collection majorly, which alone has crossed the ₹1,000 crore net mark, Dhurandhar 2 has redefined benchmarks for Hindi-original releases. What makes the feat more significant is its overseas run, where the film has crossed ₹400 crore without a Gulf release, yet dominating key international markets. Compared to earlier benchmarks like Dangal, whose global total was mainly contributed by a later China release, Dhurandhar 2 has achieved this scale purely within its primary theatrical window.

Dhurandhar 2 is expected to beat Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 soon at the worldwide box office.

Check:

Movie Worldwide gross Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ₹ 1,788.06 crore Pushpa 2: The Rule ₹ 1,742.10 crore Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge ₹ 1,712.98 crore Dhurandhar 1 ₹ 1,307.35 crore Dangal (Excluding China / Phase 1) ₹ 765 crore

Dhurandhar 2 didn't release in China. The film's release was blocked in the Gulf countries-- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE-- due to anti-Pakistan content.