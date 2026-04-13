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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh's film all set to beat Pushpa 2 worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh's sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, saw further jump in earnings on its fourth sunday, Day 25. The film earned 14.75 crore on day 25, majorly driven by Hindi collection ( 14.25 crore). Check worldwide earnings.

Sneha Biswas
Published13 Apr 2026, 08:13 AM IST
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh's film crossed the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,700 crore mark worldwide.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh's film crossed the ₹1,700 crore mark worldwide.(Jio Studios)
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge once again witnessed a successful weekend with an earning of 14.75 crore on day 25 in India. The sequel helmed by Aditya Dhar witnessed a growth of about 9.3% from day 24 ( 13.50 crore).

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to draw the majority of its earnings from Hindi, which contributed 14.25 crore with 25% occupancy across 10,330 shows. Among other languages, the Telugu-dubbed version led with 25 lakh (22.0% occupancy, 247 shows), followed by Tamil shows at 15 lakh (49.0%, 88 shows). Kannada added 9 lakh with 24.0% occupancy from 55 shows, while Malayalam screenings raked in 1 lakh, with a high 57.0% occupancy due to limited 7 shows.

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With this, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge collected a net of 14.75 crore across 10,727 shows on day 25. This brings the total India gross collections to 1,297.48 crore and total India net collections to 1,083.67 crore so far.

Also Read | What's next for Sara Arjun after Dhurandhar? She reveals as she visits Ujjain

Dhurandhar 2's performance recap

Released on 19 March 2026, Dhurandhar 2 witnessed a classic blockbuster trajectory, with strong weekday holds, followed by weekend surges. After a massive opening week of 674.17 crore, the film consistently witnessed spikes on Saturdays and Sundays, peaking at 113 crore and 114.85 crore in its first weekend. It was followed by 62.85 crore and 68.10 crore in the second weekend, and 25.65 crore and 28.25 crore in the third. Even in its fourth week, the trend remained the same. The film collections jumped from 7 crore on Day 23 (fourth Friday) to 13.50 crore on Day 24 (fourth Saturday) and further to 14.75 crore on Day 25 (fourth Sunday).

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide

Overseas, the Ranveer Singh-starrer collected 4 crore on Day 25, pushing its total overseas gross to 415.50 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection is now at 1,712.98 crore.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide BO Day 24: Ranveer Singh film mints this much

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has scripted history once again by becoming the first Bollywood film to cross the 1,700 crore mark worldwide in its initial (Phase 1) theatrical run. The last instalment of the two-part film has achieved the milestone in just 25 days. The film’s strong Day 25 momentum, backed by higher Sunday ticket sales and sustained occupancy, pushed it past the 1,700 crore mark recently.

Driven by its Hindi collection majorly, which alone has crossed the 1,000 crore net mark, Dhurandhar 2 has redefined benchmarks for Hindi-original releases. What makes the feat more significant is its overseas run, where the film has crossed 400 crore without a Gulf release, yet dominating key international markets. Compared to earlier benchmarks like Dangal, whose global total was mainly contributed by a later China release, Dhurandhar 2 has achieved this scale purely within its primary theatrical window.

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Dhurandhar 2 is expected to beat Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 soon at the worldwide box office.

Check:

MovieWorldwide gross
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion 1,788.06 crore
Pushpa 2: The Rule 1,742.10 crore
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge 1,712.98 crore
Dhurandhar 1 1,307.35 crore
Dangal (Excluding China / Phase 1) 765 crore

Dhurandhar 2 didn't release in China. The film's release was blocked in the Gulf countries-- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE-- due to anti-Pakistan content.

Disclaimer: All inputs are based on Sacnilk.com

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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