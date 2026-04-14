Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 26: Ranveer Singh's franchise hits ₹3,000 crore worldwide, check India earnings

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 26: As Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its dream run at the box office, the film series has now created history by becoming the first Indian film franchise to cross the ₹3,000 crore mark worldwide. Considering Dhurandhar 1 and Dhurandhar 2, both led by Ranveer Singh, the duology's total worldwide earnings now stand at ₹3019.35 crore.
The Two parts of the Dhurandhar series recorded an exceptional performance across both domestic and international markets. Each installment individually crossed the ₹1,000 crore benchmark with ease after its release.
The second and the final part of the Aditya Dhar series, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, further elevated the franchise by emerging as the highest Hindi net grosser of all time. It also became the first film to cross ₹1,000 crore net in a single language at the Indian box office. This milestone further confirms its dominance over the Hindi market as the core driver of the franchise’s overall earnings.
Check:
|Collection
|Dhurandhar
|Dhurandhar 2
|Total
|India Net
|₹ 840.20 crore
|₹ 1088.62 crore
|₹ 1928.82 crore
|India Gross
|₹ 1007.85 crore
|₹ 1303.37 crore
|₹ 2311.22 crore
|Overseas
|₹ 299.50 crore
|₹ 415.25 crore
|₹ 714.75 crore
|Worldwide
|₹ 1307.35 crore
|₹ 1718.62 crore
|₹ 3025.97 crore
With Part 1 contributing ₹1307.35 crore and Part 2 adding ₹1,718.62 crore worldwide, the Dhurandhar franchise has comfortably outpaced major Indian film duologies like the Baahubali film series ( ₹2,438 crore) and Pushpa film series ( ₹2092.20 crore).
Meanwhile, in India, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge witnessed weekday slump on day 26 in India. On its fourth Monday, day 26, the collections of the sequel dropped 64.1% to ₹5.20 crore from its previous day ( ₹14.50 crore). Considering the latest figures, as the film was screened across 10,286 shows, Dhurandhar 2’s India net stands at ₹1,088.62 crore, while the India gross has reached ₹1,303.37 crore.
Day 26 earnings were majorly contributed by the Hindi version of Dhurandhar 2, raking in ₹5 crore with an occupancy of 24% across 9,893 shows domestically. Meanwhile, shows in other languages were as follows.
|Language
|Earnings on day 26
|Occupancy on day 26
|Shows on day 26
|Hindi
|₹5 crore
|12%
|9,893
|Telugu
|₹12 lakh
|16%
|245
|Tamil
|₹5 lakh
|27%
|89
|Kannada
|₹3 lakh
|18%
|59
On day 26, Dhurandhar 2 added ₹75 lakh from overseas shows, taking the international total to ₹415.25 crore. The worldwide gross now stands at ₹1,718.62 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar.
The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil.
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is expected to release on JioHotstar, its official digital partner. The sequel might release on OTT in late May or early June after wrapping up its theatrical run. The film, which was released in theatres on March 19, is said to stream after the IPL 2026 to maximise viewership.
Disclaimer: All inputs are taken from Sacnilk.com
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