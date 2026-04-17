Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh's film slows ahead of Bhooth Bangla clash

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster film, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, has slowed down after entering its 5th week at the box office. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar's new release, Bhooth Bangla, releasing on 17 April. Ahead of the clash, Dhurandhar 2 crossed the ₹1,100 crore mark domestically, still trailing behind the India net collection of Pushpa 2 ( ₹1,234.10 crore).

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 29 Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continued its extended run with a dip in earnings on Day 29. The film collected ₹3.40 crore net, marking a 16.0% drop from the previous day’s earnings ( ₹4.05 crore).

The Day 29 earnings continued to be largely driven by Dhurandhar 2's Hindi version, which contributed ₹3.25 crore with an average occupancy of 10% across 8,298 shows. Among other languages, the Telugu version led in terms of earnings, adding ₹7 lakh from 225 shows at 14% occupancy. It is followed by Tamil, which collected ₹5 lakh with 21% occupancy across 76 shows. The Kannada version of Dhurandhar 2 raked in with ₹3 lakh, operating at 16% occupancy across 55 shows.

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn in India The Aditya Dhar film registered its total latest ticket sale across 8,654 shows in India. With this, film's total India gross has climbed to ₹1,320.49 crore, while the India net now stands at ₹1,103.12 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Bhooth Bangla Dhurandhar 2 enjoyed mostly a competition-free run at the box office until now. The Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla sold 1,29,690 tickets during advance booking across 12,784 shows. While the film has already earned ₹3.32 crore from advance booking, it is set to target an opening business of ₹6.8 crore, including the blocked seats.

However, the numbers are way behind the opening business of Dhurandhar 2, which crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India on day 1.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide On the international front, the film added ₹50 lakh on Day 29. With this, Dhurandhar 2's total overseas gross comes to ₹417.25 crore. As a result, the film’s worldwide gross is now at ₹1,737.74 crore.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is ruling the North American box office. Reportedly, the film is inching close to the coveted $28 million mark. According to Venky Box Office tracking, the film headlined by Ranveer Singh, posted $179K on Friday, followed by a jump to $288K on Saturday, before coming down to $208K on Sunday. The film went on to collect $52K on Monday, followed by a 92% jump on Tuesday as it raked in $100K. Considering these, the film's cumulative total is at $27.73 million, and is expected to cross the $28 million mark by the end of this week.

The film previously beat the historic run of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the highest-grossing Indian film in North America. The record was broken within just nine days of the release of Dhurandhar 2 on 19 March 2026.

Dhurandhar 2 is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.