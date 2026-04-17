Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh's film slows ahead of Bhooth Bangla clash

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster film, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, has slowed down after entering its 5th week at the box office. The film will clash with Akshay Kumar's new release, Bhooth Bangla, releasing on 17 April. Ahead of the clash, Dhurandhar 2 crossed the ₹1,100 crore mark domestically, still trailing behind the India net collection of Pushpa 2 ( ₹1,234.10 crore).
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continued its extended run with a dip in earnings on Day 29. The film collected ₹3.40 crore net, marking a 16.0% drop from the previous day’s earnings ( ₹4.05 crore).
The Day 29 earnings continued to be largely driven by Dhurandhar 2's Hindi version, which contributed ₹3.25 crore with an average occupancy of 10% across 8,298 shows. Among other languages, the Telugu version led in terms of earnings, adding ₹7 lakh from 225 shows at 14% occupancy. It is followed by Tamil, which collected ₹5 lakh with 21% occupancy across 76 shows. The Kannada version of Dhurandhar 2 raked in with ₹3 lakh, operating at 16% occupancy across 55 shows.
The Aditya Dhar film registered its total latest ticket sale across 8,654 shows in India. With this, film's total India gross has climbed to ₹1,320.49 crore, while the India net now stands at ₹1,103.12 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 enjoyed mostly a competition-free run at the box office until now. The Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla sold 1,29,690 tickets during advance booking across 12,784 shows. While the film has already earned ₹3.32 crore from advance booking, it is set to target an opening business of ₹6.8 crore, including the blocked seats.
However, the numbers are way behind the opening business of Dhurandhar 2, which crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India on day 1.
On the international front, the film added ₹50 lakh on Day 29. With this, Dhurandhar 2's total overseas gross comes to ₹417.25 crore. As a result, the film’s worldwide gross is now at ₹1,737.74 crore.
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is ruling the North American box office. Reportedly, the film is inching close to the coveted $28 million mark. According to Venky Box Office tracking, the film headlined by Ranveer Singh, posted $179K on Friday, followed by a jump to $288K on Saturday, before coming down to $208K on Sunday. The film went on to collect $52K on Monday, followed by a 92% jump on Tuesday as it raked in $100K. Considering these, the film's cumulative total is at $27.73 million, and is expected to cross the $28 million mark by the end of this week.
The film previously beat the historic run of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the highest-grossing Indian film in North America. The record was broken within just nine days of the release of Dhurandhar 2 on 19 March 2026.
Dhurandhar 2 is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.
Disclaimer: All inputs are based on Sacnilk.com
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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