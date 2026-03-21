Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh film crosses Animal, smoothly races past ₹260 crore

Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong run at the box office, showing steady growth in its first three days since release.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 The film, which opened on 19 March 2026, has maintained solid collections across markets, with Day 3 figures indicating sustained audience interest and improved occupancy levels.

As of 7:30 pm on Day 3, Dhurandhar 2 has collected around ₹260 crore nett across its first three days at the box office.

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The film began its run with early preview shows (Day 0), collecting ₹43.00 crore from 11,294 shows at an occupancy of 64.8 per cent. It then saw a sharp rise on its first full day (Thursday), earning ₹102.55 crore across 21,633 shows, with occupancy increasing to 67.8 per cent. This strong opening set the tone for the days that followed.

On Day 2 (Friday), the film collected ₹80.72 crore from 20,125 shows, with occupancy at 62.6 per cent. While there was a slight dip in collections compared to the opening day, the film continued to draw audiences in large numbers, holding well across major circuits.

By Day 3, Dhurandhar 2 showed signs of recovery and growth, earning ₹87.10 crore as of evening shows. The film recorded a notable rise in occupancy to 78.7 per cent across 16,027 shows, suggesting stronger footfall over the weekend period. The increase in occupancy indicates that word of mouth and weekend demand are contributing to the film’s performance.

By the end of its third day in cinemas, Dhurandhar 2 has moved ahead of Animal at the box office, marking a strong milestone in its early run. The Ranveer Singh-led film has crossed the ₹260 crore mark within just three days, comfortably surpassing Animal’s opening weekend total.

This places Dhurandhar 2 among the fastest-performing Hindi releases in recent years, driven by steady occupancy and consistent audience turnout across markets.

Language-wise breakdown of Dhurandhar 2 box office A closer look at the Day 3 language-wise breakdown shows that the Hindi version remains the primary driver of the film’s box office numbers. The Hindi version has collected ₹79.85 crore, with an occupancy of 80.0 per cent across 14,496 shows. This reflects a strong response in the film’s core market.

The Telugu version has also performed well, collecting ₹4.85 crore with a healthy occupancy of 74.0 per cent from 915 shows. Meanwhile, the Tamil version has earned ₹2.40 crore, recording an occupancy of 55.0 per cent across 616 shows. While the Tamil figures are comparatively lower, the film continues to maintain a presence across multiple language markets.

Overall, Dhurandhar 2 has demonstrated a consistent box office trend in its opening days, with a strong start, a slight dip, and then a recovery driven by weekend audiences. The rise in occupancy on Day 3 suggests that the film is benefiting from positive audience response and growing interest.